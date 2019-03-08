India vs Australia: Virat Kohli slams 41st ODI century

Guiding the team in a tricky chase, Virat Kohli continued to do what he does best as he notched up his 41st century in the 3rd ODI against Australia in Ranchi. The Indian skipper was dismissed on 123 and his knock included 16 fours and a six. Kohli is now eight centuries away from surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s record, who leads the charts with 49 tons under his belt. This was Kohli’s 66th hundred across all formats and eighth versus Australia.

Chasing 314, India got off to a poor start as both the openers returned to the pavilion inside five overs. Ambati Rayudu once again failed to deliver as the middle-order batsman was cleaned up by Pat Cummins on 2.

Usman Khawaja notched up his maiden ton and helped Australia post 313/5 in their respective 50 overs. He also constructed a 193-run stand with skipper Aaron Finch for the first wicket. The left-handed batsman reached the milestone in 107 balls in the 37th over of Australia’s innings.

