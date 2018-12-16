India vs Australia: Virat Kohli slams 25th Test century, equals Sachin Tendulkar’s record

Virat Kohli slammed his 25th Test century and his seventh against Australia on Sunday to help India cross the 200-run mark on Day 3 of the second Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The Indian skipper hit Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc for a boundary in the second delivery of the 81st over to bring up his hundred in 214 deliveries.

Kohli celebrated his 100 in style as he removed his helmet, pointed at his bat and moved his fingers in a manner that suggested: ‘let the bat do the talking’. With his sixth Test century in Australia and seventh against the opponents, Kohli also equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most Test centuries by an Indian Down Under.

Starting the day on 82 not out, the 30-year-old captain took five overs to reach the three-figure mark. Kohli needed just 127 innings to reach 25 Test centuries. Only Australian legend Don Bradman (68) had taken fewer innings to get to the landmark.

Kohli led India’s fightback on an engrossing Day Two on Saturday, blunting Australia’s bowling attack. Kohli helped India fightback from 8/2 to 172/3 at stumps on Saturday on the second day in reply to Australia’s 326 in the second Test.

Congrats to @imVkohli on another magnificent 100. A completely different class to any other batsman playing international cricket & on the planet. An absolute joy to watch – well played ! India now have their noses ahead, 2nd new ball again an issue for the Aussies ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 16, 2018

If anyone has seen a better player across all the different formats then I haven’t seen him .. @imVkohli is incredible … Loved his ‘let the Bat do the talking ‘ celebration !! #AUSvIND #Perth — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 16, 2018

India won the first Test in Adelaide to take a 1-0 lead against Australia in the four-match Test series.