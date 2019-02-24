India vs Australia: Virat Kohli shushes Vizag crowd for making noise during two-minute silence

The Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was seen gesturing to the Vizag crowd to keep quiet during the two-minute silence observed to pay respects to the Pulwama attack martyrs.

The Indian cricket team, playing the first of the two-match T20I series against Australia in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, wore black armbands as a mark of respect for the martyred after the recent Pulwama terror atack.

After the toss and the national anthems of the two playing countries, a two-minute silence was also observed to pay their respects to the 40 CRPF officials who died in the terror attack. However, many in the crowd started chanting during the two-minute silence.

Twitterati expressed anger at the crowd behaviour for ‘zero civic sense’ and ‘zero empathy’. Here are some of the reactions:

They called for 2-min silence for our army and we wave at the camera, shout slogans. Zero civic sense. Zero empathy. We are a bunch of hypocrites. #INDvAUS — UnReliabareli (@NaanaKatekar) 24 February 2019

Two minutes silence was to be kept for our brave soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack but our people really lack civic sense. Why were they shouting and cheering? #INDvAUS — Kunzang Ongmu Bhutia (@kunzang02) 24 February 2019

Minute of silence for the #PulwamaTerroristAttack from both India and Australia players. However, the crowd are shouting while some are shouting Bharat Mata ki Jai. This IS disrespectful. #INDvAUS — Siddharth Vishy (@sid_vishy) 24 February 2019

The minute’s silence for the Pulwama victims at the #INDvAUS match showed us how weak a country we are. 50% of the audience kept screeming. Shame on their parenting and our education system. Is India really together? @navikakumar @rahulkanwal @GautamGambhir @msdhoni — Big Bong Theory ???? (@BigBongTheory) 24 February 2019

Absolutely amazed at the number of people shouting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ in the middle of a minute’s silence for the CRPF jawans martyred in the Pulawama attack. Yet another instance of blind jingoism defying logic. #INDvAUS — Shayne Dias (@ShayneDias_) 24 February 2019

Look at these morons waving hands or looking in phone during 2min silence. And same people will lecture others on patriotism. #INDvAUS — Sandy. (@ThatWickedGuy_) 24 February 2019

Speaking a day ahead of the match, Kohli had said, “Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in PulwamaAttack. From the Indian team and the whole set up, we are really shocked about what happened and really sad about the incident that happened.”

The BCCI has also decided not to hold an opening ceremony for the Indian Premier League this year and the money saved will be donated to the families of the officials, who died during the attack.

With the BCCI wanting to forfeit the clash with Pakistan in the upcoming World Cup 2019, India the Indian captain had said on Saturday that they would stand by whatever decision the cricket body takes.

“Our stand is simple. We stick by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do and that is basically our opinion. We will go by what the govt and the Board decides, we will respect that. So that is our stand on the particular issue,” he said.