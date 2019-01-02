India vs Australia: Four years on, SCG the stage again, plenty has changed for Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli is on the cusp of creating history. As he gets ready to lead his side in the fourth and final Test in Sydney starting from Thursday, the 30-year-old has the opportunity to become the first Indian skipper to win a Test series Down Under. He will also have the chance to surpass Sourav Ganguly in becoming the most successful overseas skipper in the longest format with 12 wins.

India, currently ranked No. 1 in ICC Test Rankings, have already taken a 2-1 lead in the series and will feel hopeful of their chances in winning their first-ever series in Australia, especially with the hosts possessing a weak batting line-up that has struggled in the past two Tests. But four years ago, when Kohli had entered the Sydney Test, things were quite the opposite.

How things were different in 2014

Back in 2014, India were supposed to play the final Test in Sydney starting January 6. The visitors had already lost the series with two defeats in the first two Tests and then a draw at MCG. With the series defeat, India had slipped to 7th position in the ICC Test Rankings, while Australia had climbed up to the second position, just a few points below South Africa. And then came another, unexpected blow.

Immediately after the conclusion of the third Test, skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from the Test format. The decision came unexpectedly and India went in with Kohli as the stand-in captain for the Sydney Test. Kohli had been in brilliant form throughout the series, with three centuries and a fifty. But the Indian bowling line-up was struggling badly against the strong Aussie batting line-up comprising Steve Smith, David Warner, Michael Clarke, and with a new captain in-charge, not much was expected from India.

But with another century, Kohli ensured that India remained in the match despite the hosts scoring 572 runs in the first innings. The Aussies, later, set India a target of 349 runs to chase, and Kohli showed his attacking mentality when he decided to go after the bowlers, despite the Sydney pitch deteriorating by the fourth day. But India continued to lose wickets at regular intervals which prompted the right-handed batsman to slow down his pace and push for a draw. His 46-runs in 95 balls proved vital for India to ensure they do not suffer another defeat in the series, a result which was appreciated by the cricket fraternity.

How are things in 2018/19

Now, four years later, things have changed a lot for Kohli. He has been a full-time captain in the format for four years. In 45 Tests, Kohli has registered 26 wins and suffered 10 losses with a winning percentage of 57.77. He has also been the captain for India in the limited overs for the past two years and has registered 42 wins in 57 matches with a winning percentage of 75.89.

There is also much difference in the team rankings this time around. While India are holding the top spot, Australia are currently placed fifth. The hosts are also without the reliable Smith and Warner, who both are currently serving a 12-month ban for ball tampering. Australia’s batting line-up, comprising of Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb and Travis Head, has flopped throughout the series, and ahead of the 4th Test, skipper Tim Paine is expected to make significant changes in the line-up to rectify the batting errors.

If that was not all, India have a 2-1 lead in the series and with a solid bowling line-up comprising of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, are expected to be the favourites going into the Sydney Test.

The fourth and final Test begins from Thursday, and for the first time in history, India appear to be the favourite to register a series win over the Aussies.