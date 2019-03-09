India vs Australia: Virat Kohli possesses a constant quest for excellence, says Sanjay Bangar

India batting coach Sanjay Bangar praised Virat Kohli after the third ODI in Ranchi and said that the Indian skipper possesses a constant quest for excellence that has raised his game to another level.

Advertising

Kohli slammed his 41st ODI century on Friday but it was not enough for the hosts to win the match as he did not get enough support from his teammates. India went down by 32 runs in the third ODI as the visitors kept the series alive.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bangar said, “It’s not that we are over-reliant on one particular individual. However the level that Virat has raised his game to, the performances of other players don’t seem to be that special.”

“He’s somebody who constantly looks out on an area for improvement and he does that on a regular basis. Probably that’s the reason why he has raised the game to such a level. The constant quest for excellence that Virat possesses is a phenomenal factor and it’s an example for any aspiring youngsters to follow,” he said.

Defending Kohli after the match, Bangar explained why they expected to chase down the target but could not. “The way he batted, we expected to chase down the target as the dew factor was the premise for opting to field first. Groundsmen reported that and because there was so much dew yesterday, we opted to chase.”

Advertising

“But today, since there was no dew, the target couldn’t be chased as ball kept low and it became a factor. Virat wanted to convert every ball and he could have put pressure had he been around for some more time,” he added.