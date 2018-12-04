WATCH: Virat Kohli looks supremely confident while smashing bowlers around during nets session

Virat Kohli-led Indian team will lock horns with Australia in a four-match Test series, starting from December 6 in Adelaide. With just two days left for the match to start, both teams are toiling during the net sessions to get accustomed to the conditions. Kohli, who amassed 692 runs last time when India traveled to Australia in 2014, looked poised and in an attacking mode as he took on the Indian bowlers during the nets on Tuesday.

India skipper Virat Kohli in the Adelaide Oval nets today (watch with the sound on).@alintaenergy | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/OnhH5i7xkP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 4 December 2018

In a video released on the official Twitter handle of Cricket Australia, the right-handed batsman was seen knocking the ball comfortably, playing shots on both sides of the practice nets. Even for bouncers and fierce deliveries, Kohli saw the ball pass his off stump with confidence. In the video, “King Kohli” can be seen playing the cover drive, ducking bouncers, and stepping outside the crease to deal with the spinners.

Advertising

India went down 2-0 last time when they traveled to Australia, as the hosts won two out of the four matches with very small margins. However, this time things are different and Kohli’s men will be a lot confident against a struggling Australian side, who are recovering from the ball-tampering scandal earlier in the year.

The team will be without the services of their two most prolific batsmen in Steve Smith and David Warner, who are serving one-year ban for their role in the ball tampering attempt against South Africa at Newlands.

India will be returning to Test cricket after clinching a comprehensive 2-0 victory over West Indies on home soil. Australia, on the other hand, last won a Test match back in March, when they toured South Africa.

Advertising

India are currently placed first on ICC Test rankings with 116 points and even a single draw will help them retain the top spot. A 4-0 sweep for Australia, however, would hand the hosts the number one spot in the Test rankings.

Speaking about the challenge of going up against Kohli, Mitchell Marsh said on Tuesday, “We all know Virat’s a great player. We’ll have our plans for him and hopefully we can execute them. But if people think we’re not prepared for the other batsmen in the Indian team, who are all very good players, then they’d be pretty silly.”