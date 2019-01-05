India vs Australia: Captain Virat Kohli sets up Marnus Labuschagne with fielding masterstroke, watch video

India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday displayed his tactical brilliance as a captain when he scripted Marnus Labuschagne’s fall in Mohammed Shami’s over. Seeing the ball getting a bit of reverse swing, the batsman was playing straighter across the line. Kohli decided to move Ajinkya Rahane closer to short mid-wicket.

Seeing the fielding set-up, Shami pitched the ball on Labuschagne’s legs which prompted the batsman to hit it across the line towards Rahane. The 30-year-old was quick to grab the reactionary low-level catch as India picked up another wicket in the day.

Kohli’s brilliant masterstroke to set up the field received applause from the Twitterati.

Tactically I like the way Kohli kept manoeuvring those leg side fielders. As a batter that’s a nightmare to constantly have to change your angles when the ball is coming in like that! Eventuated in a wicket. Well played. — Alyssa Healy (@ahealy77) 5 January 2019

Excellent captaincy by Kohli. As good a catch by Rahane! #AUSvIND — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) 5 January 2019

Labuschagne departed for 38, becoming yet another Aussie to depart after getting off to a start following Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja. India took control in the day with the hosts losing six wickets for 236 before the weather conditions halted the play. Australia still trail by 386 runs with Pat Cummins and Peter Handscomb in the middle.

India had earlier registered 622/7 before calling off the innings.