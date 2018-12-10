India vs Australia: Virat Kohli chuckles after Shane Warne shows him his dance moves

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne had a laugh with India captain Virat Kohli chuckle after India beat Australia by 31 runs on Monday. Warne, who was a part of a panelist in a post-match show in Adelaide Oval, was busy analysing Australia’s defeat when Kohli along with his teammates passed him. Spotting Kohli Warne immediately called him and showed him the video where he was spotted dancing on the ground on Day 3. Warne joked and asked Kohli to specifically do the ‘wiggle’ with his neck.

Gold! @ShaneWarne got a chuckle out of @imVkohli as he showed him footage of his dance moves live on air: https://t.co/3GouQcoUuK #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/riBoz9edTm — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 10 December 2018

Warne has been a big admirer of Kohli. On several occasions, he has hailed Indian captain as the best batsman in the world. “Kohli definitely is the best batsman in the world at the moment across all formats. But if you ask me who the best batsman in test cricket, it has to be Steve Smith,” Warne was quoted as saying by Xtratime.in.

“I think Virat can go down as one of the great but you can’t say that right now as I think you can’t judge a player before he plays in all conditions against all players for a long period of time. On present form, Kohli is definitely the best player in the world at the moment,” Warne explained.