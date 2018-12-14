Watch: Virat Kohli takes stunning one-handed catch in Perth

A week ago, Virat Kohli was dismissed in the first innings of the first Test against Australia due to an exceptional piece of fielding by Usman Khawaja in the gully region. Fast forward to Friday (December 14) for day 1 of the second Test in Perth, Kohli got his highlight moment as well to dismiss Peter Handscomb for Australia’s fourth wicket. Australia had earlier decided to bat after winning the toss at the Perth Optus Stadium.

Not quite the safest pair of hands in the slips, Kohli plucked out a sensational one-handed catch to ensue frantic celebrations. With Ishant Sharma on the bowling end, the ball was pitched short and outside off, Handscomb went for the cut but the width on it wasn’t enough for a comfortable shot.

Cramped for room, Handscomb fend it in the air and a flying Kohli went to his right, stretched his right hand and took an absolute screamer.

With Handscomb walking back for 16, Ishant had his first wicket of the Test on a day where he started with possible nerves surrounding his front foot to try and avoid adding to the no-ball column. In so doing, his line, length and pace were inconsistent and allowed Australian openers Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch to bat comfortably.

Ishant is one of the four seamers India have gone with as part of their playing XI for the second Test. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav are the other seamers in the team as India go without a specialist spinner for the second time this year, for the third time against Australia and fourth overall.

To give the seamers some respite, Hanuma Vihari, coming in place of Rohit Sharma, bowled his arm over and struck to dismiss Harris. Australia ended Day 1 277/6 with captain Tim Paine and Pat Cummins in the middle.