India vs Australia: Virat Kohli slams 40th ODI ton in Nagpur, 65th across all the formats

It was business as usual for India captain Virat Kohli as he brought up his 40th ODI hundred in Nagpur in the second ODI against Australia on Tuesday. Coming into bat at number three after the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli reached his three figure-mark in 107 balls. With this, he is now nine tons behind Sachin Tendulkar who leads the charts with 49 tons.

Advertising

This was Kohli’s 65th hundred across all formats and seventh versus Australia. However, his innings in Nagpur will also be remembered for the grit and determination he showed throughout the innings. Not once did he play an aerial shot throughout his stay for 116 balls which also featured 10 boundaries. Incidentally, the only time he tried to loft the ball in the air was his dismissal of Pat Cummins for 116 (120 balls) in the 48th over.

During his stay at the crease, Kohli played 45 percent attacking shots and 7 percent false shots. While other batsmen struggled at the crease, Kohli made it seem like he was on a different pitch. While Kohli slammed 116 from 120 balls, rest of India was 134 in 170 balls.

Twitter hailed Kohli’s performance, here’s a look at some of the notable tweets on his knock:

Number 40 for the King, what a champion.

A great innings on this surface by Kohli. #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/GPH9o4uuA0 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 5 March 2019

Top innings. Another day at work. Century for Virat Kohli. 40 in 224 innings is an unreal stat. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 5 March 2019

Congratulations champion on the 40th ton, consistency, class and completeness! What a player💯 @imVkohli — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) 5 March 2019

Meanwhile, in terms of lowest all out totals for India when Kohli scores a 100:

240 vs WI, Pune, 2018

250 vs Aus, Nagpur, 2019 *

268 vs NZ, Napier, 2014

276 vs NZ, Guwahati, 2010