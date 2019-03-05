India vs Australia: Virat Kohli slams 40th ODI ton in Nagpur, 65th across all the formats

Toggle Menu
 It was business as usual for India captain Virat Kohli as he brought up his 40th ODI hundred in Nagpur in the second ODI against Australia on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli reached his three figure-mark in 107 balls.

It was business as usual for India captain Virat Kohli as he brought up his 40th ODI hundred in Nagpur in the second ODI against Australia on Tuesday. Coming into bat at number three after the dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan, Kohli reached his three figure-mark in 107 balls. With this, he is now nine tons behind Sachin Tendulkar who leads the charts with 49 tons.

This was Kohli’s 65th hundred across all formats and seventh versus Australia. However, his innings in Nagpur will also be remembered for the grit and determination he showed throughout the innings. Not once did he play an aerial shot throughout his stay for 116 balls which also featured 10 boundaries. Incidentally, the only time he tried to loft the ball in the air was his dismissal of Pat Cummins for 116 (120 balls) in the 48th over.

During his stay at the crease, Kohli played 45 percent attacking shots and 7 percent false shots. While other batsmen struggled at the crease, Kohli made it seem like he was on a different pitch. While Kohli slammed 116 from 120 balls, rest of India was 134 in 170 balls.

Twitter hailed Kohli’s performance, here’s a look at some of the notable tweets on his knock:

Meanwhile, in terms of lowest all out totals for India when Kohli scores a 100:
240 vs WI, Pune, 2018
250 vs Aus, Nagpur, 2019 *
268 vs NZ, Napier, 2014
276 vs NZ, Guwahati, 2010

