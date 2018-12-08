India vs Australia: Virat Kohli joins elite list, crosses 1000-run mark in Australia

India captain Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone with the bat. Coming out with the willow for India on Day 3 of the first Test in Adelaide, the 30-year-old became only the fifth Indian batsman to cross the 1000-run mark in the longest format in Australia. The captain needed just 5 runs to reach the milestone and he did so without showing any signs of trouble against a solid Aussie bowling line-up.

Doing so, Kohli joined the elite list comprising of Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, and Sachin Tendulkar, who were the only Indians before him to reach the milestone. It took Kohli only 18 innings to reach the mark, the fourth fastest among all the batsmen.

Virender Sehwag is another batsman who has crossed 1,000 Test runs in Australia, but he scored 83 runs for ICC World XI in a charity match.

The right-handed batsman was dismissed for just 3 runs in the first innings with Usman Khawaja taking a splendid catch at slips. He came on to bat after India was given a strong start by Murali Vijay and KL Rahul. Australia were bowled out for 235, giving India a 15-run lead at the start of the 2nd innings.

While Tendulkar amassed 1,809 runs in 20 Tests, while Laxman scored 1,236 runs in 15 Tests. Dravid had scored 1,166 runs in 15 Tests in the country. This is Kohli’s 9th Test in Australia. He has struck five centuries in the country and two half centuries at an average of 62.

The right-handed batsman has been in prime form this year and is the leading run scorer in the format in 2018 with 1,063 runs in 10 Tests with an average of 59.05. The right-handed batsman has scored four centuries this year, two in England and one coming in South Africa.

India and Australia will play a four-Test series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series.