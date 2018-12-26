Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Twitterati hails debutant Mayank Agarwal on breaking 71-year old record

Mayank Agarwal celebrates half-century on debut on Wednesday. (Source: AP)

Mayank Agarwal, who made his much-awaited debut for India in the third against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), missed out on a century but broke a 71-year old record to become the highest run-scorer on debut for his side in Test on the Australian soil.

The 27-year old showed no signs of nervousness as he made a 161-ball 76, including eight boundaries and a six. He became only the second Indian to make more than 50 on Test debut on Australian soil after Dattu Phadkar (51) at SCG in December 1947. He left behind Sunil Gavaskar’s debut innings score of 67, against West Indies in 1971, but fell one run short of Sudhir Naik’s tally of 77 runs on Test debut on England in 1974.

A consistent scorer in domestic cricket, the Karnataka batsman finally received the elusive India cap, and made his mark on the opening day of the Boxing Day match, becoming only the seventh Indian opener to score a half-century on Test debut. Here are the best reactions to Mayank Agarwal’s debut:

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara steered India to a solid 215 for two on day one of the third Test against Australia.

