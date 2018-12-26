India vs Australia: Twitterati hails debutant Mayank Agarwal on breaking 71-year old record

Mayank Agarwal, who made his much-awaited debut for India in the third against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), missed out on a century but broke a 71-year old record to become the highest run-scorer on debut for his side in Test on the Australian soil.

The 27-year old showed no signs of nervousness as he made a 161-ball 76, including eight boundaries and a six. He became only the second Indian to make more than 50 on Test debut on Australian soil after Dattu Phadkar (51) at SCG in December 1947. He left behind Sunil Gavaskar’s debut innings score of 67, against West Indies in 1971, but fell one run short of Sudhir Naik’s tally of 77 runs on Test debut on England in 1974.

A consistent scorer in domestic cricket, the Karnataka batsman finally received the elusive India cap, and made his mark on the opening day of the Boxing Day match, becoming only the seventh Indian opener to score a half-century on Test debut. Here are the best reactions to Mayank Agarwal’s debut:

Very happy for @mayankcricket . Has waited for his opportunity and has made it count on the big stage. Pujara solid as ever and Kohli looking good. India will need to bat big in the first innings #BoxingDayTest pic.twitter.com/iKtzIDXvXJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 26 December 2018

Seeing my Best Friend getting his cap and debuting for the Country makes me so Happy and Proud today. ????

Upwards and Onwards my brother, you’re just getting started Monkus. ???? @mayankcricket #295 ???? pic.twitter.com/r9n61VRewB — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) 26 December 2018

I think India should be very happy with the way things turned up for them on day 1. Loved watching @mayankcricket bat, they just need to push up the scoring rate tomorrow.#AUSvIND #TestCricket #cricket — R P Singh (@rpsingh) 26 December 2018

A well beginning is half done !! Well batted @mayankcricket for ur runs on debut !! A complete sense that u belong at the international level and the positivity with which u batted was a pleasure to see !! Well done young man .????#AUSvIND #Boxing day test !! pic.twitter.com/VSpzbaJGqg — Mithun Manhas ???? (@MithunManhas) 26 December 2018

Really good to see the way @mayankcricket batted.His hard work in domestic cricket clearly showed at the international level. Well done young man #AUSvsIND — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 26 December 2018

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara steered India to a solid 215 for two on day one of the third Test against Australia.