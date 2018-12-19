India vs Australia: Twitterati applauds Australia’s ‘tough, uncompromising cricket’ in Perth

Australia bowled out India before lunch on the fifth day to secure a hard-fought win in the second test on Tuesday and level the series at 1-1. India were set a target of 287 to win but lost half their side in the first session. Kohli and co. failed to recover from the setback and ultimately folded for 139.

For the hosts, Man of the Match Nathan Lyon and seamer Mitchell Starc picked three wickets each. It was sweet revenge for Australia after a nail-biting 31-run defeat in the series-opener in Adelaide and ensured Tim Paine’s first win in five test matches as skipper.

Tough, uncompromising, don’t take a backward step cricket from the entire team. What a brilliant win from 🇦🇺 bring on Boxing Day! — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 18 December 2018

Well played boys!!! Great win! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻@MCG here we come! #serieson! — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 18 December 2018

Australia you bloody beauty!!! What dominate performance & what an amazing test match battle between both teams 🔥 #AusvsIndia — Mitchell Johnson (@MitchJohnson398) 18 December 2018

Quality performance from Australia this week … Tim Paine is a very very good leader who deserves all the credit … India got it wrong at the start with the wrong team .. @imjadeja should have played .. Great Test Match to cover on @FoxCricket .. #AUSvIND #1-1 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 18 December 2018

With match-winning figures of 8/106 in the Perth Test, Nathan Lyon is named the Player of the Match. 👏#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/agHLjqKga5 — ICC (@ICC) 18 December 2018

You don’t play spin on-the-rise off the front foot….ambitious from Vijay. Shaw opens in Melbourne….dunno who his partner should be. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #AusvInd #7cricket @7Cricket @1116sen — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 17 December 2018

Wrong team selection for India , a long long tail and poor from the batters at the top. They were good in patches here but Australia were superb and it’s 1-1. India will need to up their game with a confident Australia now #AusvInd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 18 December 2018

Meanwhile, after the match Australian skipper Tim Paine expressed relief and said, “It’s taken a while with everything that’s happened. It was a difficult test (and) I’m really proud of the way the boys went about it. It’s been a classic couple of test matches and we’re ready for another one.”