India vs Australia: Twitterati applauds Australia’s ‘tough, uncompromising cricket’ in Perth

It was sweet revenge for Australia after a nail-biting 31-run defeat in the series-opener in Adelaide, and ensured Tim Paine's first win in five test matches as skipper.

Australia beat India in the second Test in Perth on Tuesday.  (AP)

Australia bowled out India before lunch on the fifth day to secure a hard-fought win in the second test on Tuesday and level the series at 1-1. India were set a target of 287 to win but lost half their side in the first session. Kohli and co. failed to recover from the setback and ultimately folded for 139.

For the hosts, Man of the Match Nathan Lyon and seamer Mitchell Starc picked three wickets each. It was sweet revenge for Australia after a nail-biting 31-run defeat in the series-opener in Adelaide and ensured Tim Paine’s first win in five test matches as skipper.

Meanwhile, after the match Australian skipper Tim Paine expressed relief and said, “It’s taken a while with everything that’s happened. It was a difficult test (and) I’m really proud of the way the boys went about it. It’s been a classic couple of test matches and we’re ready for another one.”

