‘Well done boys’: Twitter explodes as India win historic ODI bilateral series against Australia

India beat Australia by seven wickets in the decisive third and final ODI match in Melbourne on Friday to win the series 2-1.

India vs Australia: India beat Australia by seven wickets on Friday. (Source: BCCI Instagram)

MS Dhoni struck an unbeaten 87 to help India beat the hosts by seven wickets in the decisive third and final match of the series in Melbourne on Friday. At the other end, Kedar scored an unbeaten 61 in 57 balls to guide India to a historic ODI bilateral series win against Australia.

Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav shared an unbeaten 121-run stand for the fourth wicket as India overhauled the tricky 231-run target on a slow wicket with four balls to spare. Before this, India had become first team from the sub-continent to win a Test series Down Under.

With series win in both Tests and ODI, Twitter exploded with congratulatory messages for the Men in Blue. Here are the top ones:

Brief Scores:

Australia: 230 all out in 48.4 overs (Peter Handscomb 58, Shaun Marsh 39, Yuzvendra Chahal 6/42).
India: 234 for 3 in 49.2 overs. (MS Dhoni 87 not out, K Jadhav 61 not out, V Kohli 46; J Richardson 1/27).

