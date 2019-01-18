‘Well done boys’: Twitter explodes as India win historic ODI bilateral series against Australia

MS Dhoni struck an unbeaten 87 to help India beat the hosts by seven wickets in the decisive third and final match of the series in Melbourne on Friday. At the other end, Kedar scored an unbeaten 61 in 57 balls to guide India to a historic ODI bilateral series win against Australia.

Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav shared an unbeaten 121-run stand for the fourth wicket as India overhauled the tricky 231-run target on a slow wicket with four balls to spare. Before this, India had become first team from the sub-continent to win a Test series Down Under.

With series win in both Tests and ODI, Twitter exploded with congratulatory messages for the Men in Blue. Here are the top ones:

Doesn’t hit those massive sixes but rotates the strike well,knows his boundary areas that’s the reason his strike rate is always close to 100. Top inning that by @JadhavKedar ???? #AUSvSL — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 18, 2019

????’s dream run in this tour to ???? ends with a bang! Dhoni (87*) and Jadhav (61*) time this chase to perfection. Not to forget @yuzi_chahal‘s 6-fer that set the tone for ???? initially. Their first ever bilateral ODI series win in ????. ???? win by 7 wickets#AUSvIND #PlayBold — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) January 18, 2019

Now that is the performance of a champion. MS Dhoni is man of the series. Brilliant. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 18, 2019

Super Game of ?? well done boys @BCCI more than the series result I think big big plus for India it’s good to see @msdhoni s form going forward which is going to be very crucial.. sabash @JadhavKedar mza aa gya ?? 2-1 ?? great way to finish the tour — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 18, 2019

Super successful test series and India addressing all the concerns in the ODI side in style. Chahal and Kedar granbing their chances in style, Bhuvi back at his best, Shami impressive and most importantly Dhoni answering with the bat in style — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 18, 2019

Wonderful calm, composed innings from Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav playing a very important hand. So India do the double, win the test and the one-day series as well. This has been a very fruitful Australia tour for Team India . — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 18, 2019

Om Finishaya Namah !

Test Series ??

ODI Series ?? — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 18, 2019

Another series win for team ???? congratulations. ???? with lots of work to do in all three formats ?? — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 18, 2019

India win the match and the series! Dhoni has done it again to guide them home unbeaten on 87* with four balls to spare: https://t.co/6xmi9N8VsW #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/44dGhxldTL — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2019

India win in Melbourne to take the series 2-1! MS Dhoni’s 87*, his third consecutive half-century, and 61* from Kedar Jadhav lead the way as Australia’s 230 is chased down for a seven wicket victory.#AUSvIND scorecard ?? https://t.co/TnQ5ZSZFxQ pic.twitter.com/NuMvUtbsMK — ICC (@ICC) January 18, 2019

Fifty! Kedar Jadhav brings up his half-century in his comeback game as we enter the last two overs at the MCG! ???? – 217/3 (48.0 Ovs)#AUSvIND — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) January 18, 2019

Keep Calm, and MSD ?? A series-winning knock, in which Australia will rue the two dropshttps://t.co/0pLTVqQi1s #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/FHq1HjJqol — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 18, 2019

Brief Scores:

Australia: 230 all out in 48.4 overs (Peter Handscomb 58, Shaun Marsh 39, Yuzvendra Chahal 6/42).

India: 234 for 3 in 49.2 overs. (MS Dhoni 87 not out, K Jadhav 61 not out, V Kohli 46; J Richardson 1/27).