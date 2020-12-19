scorecardresearch
Saturday, December 19, 2020
‘This is absurd’: India’s extraordinary collapse leaves Twitter in disbelief

India faced a humiliating defeat against Australia with only 89 runs to defend.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 19, 2020 1:45:19 pm

The Indian cricket team on Saturday suffered the ignominy of being restricted to its lowest ever total in Test cricket, collapsing to 36/9 in the terminated second innings against Australia on the third morning of the first Day/Night Test.

India’s earlier lowest score was 42 at the Lord’s in 1974 against England, known in Indian cricket parlance as “Summer of 42”.

After a decent 53-run first innings lead, India suffered a humiliating defeat with only 89 runs to defend.

At one stage, India were reduced to 26/8 and looked like equalling the lowest ever Test score (26 by New Zealand) but Hanuma Vihari’s boundary helped them evade entry into the dark pages of cricketing history.

India’s extraordinary collapse to 36 all out brought out a variety of reactions and here are some of them–

Meanwhile, to make matters worse, star pacer Mohammed Shami’s series could well be over due to a wrist injury from a short ball from Pat Cummins, which could potentially be a fracture. Shami could not continue and the Indian innings was terminated at 36 for 9 in 21.2 overs.

