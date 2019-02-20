India vs Australia: Glenn Maxwell, Australia hit the ground running ahead of T20I series

The Australian cricket team hit the ground running and held its first training session in Hyderabad ahead of the T20I series against India which begins on Sunday. Several players were involved in the intense practice session with Glenn Maxwell playing a few lofty shots.

The Aussie Men are on deck in Hyderabad for their first training session of the Qantas Tour of India #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9actsMIDi3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 20 February 2019

Apart from Maxwell some of the other members warmed up with a rugby session. Australia will be missing their two pace spearheads in Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as they recover from the injuries.

Australia T20I Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

Australia ODI Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

India T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande

India 1st and 2nd ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

India 3rd, 4th & 5th ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal