To hell with the nets, says Ravi Shastri after winning first Test

After a memorable 31-run win against hosts Australia in the opening Test, India coach Ravi Shastri suggested skipping practice sesssions ahead of the second Test saying that the visitors need rest.

India had suffered back-to-back defeats in South Africa and England but began the series in Australia on a positive note, registering their first opening Test win on Australian soil. “We lost the first Test in England by 31, lost the first Test in South Africa by 60-70, so this is a very good feeling for the boys to come out on top. When you get off to a good start, there’s belief,” Shastri said after India won the Adelaide Test.

The second of the four-match Test series will be played in Perth from December 14 but Shastri suggested that the team requires to rest and might ditch practice. “They have to rest up, to hell with the nets. You just come there, mark your attendance and get away to the hotel. We know the Perth track is quick, it’s a drop in surface, there will be something there for the fast bowlers.”

India registered their first win in Australia in almost a decade thanks to the four-man bowling attack comprising pacers Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. “The bowlers were brilliant in the first innings, defending 250, the discipline was magnificent. They’ve worked on it, it’s not come in overnight. As a bowling unit, when you show that discipline, it doesn’t matter which side you play against. You will be successful,” Sahstri said.

Praising ‘magnificient’ Cheteshwar Pujara for his knocks in both innings, Shastri added, “There was some rash shots played in the first innings, that was foolish cricket, but they learnt from it. Pujara was absolutely magnificent, we’ve asked him to be a little more upright to counter bounce in these conditions.”