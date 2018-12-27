India vs Australia: Tim Paine indulges in epic IPL banter with Rohit Sharma, watch video

Australia captain Tim Paine is starting to garner a reputation for amusing quips behind the stumps to break the concentration of a settled batsman. During the 2nd Test against India at Perth, he was heard asking Murali Vijay whether he ‘likes’ his captain as a person. On Day 2 of the 3rd Test, the skipper was heard on the stump mic trying to break Rohit Sharma’s concentration with epic IPL banter.

“If Rohit hits a six here I’m changing to Mumbai” 😂#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/JFdHsAl84b — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 27 December 2018

With Sharma in the middle with Ajinkya Rahane, and Nathan Lyon into the attack, Paine mused at the fact that two players from Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians are in the middle to Aaron Finch at short leg, who has played for the latter franchise.

Advertising

He then told, Sharma, MI’s captain, that he will join his side’s bandwagon if he goes for a six. “It’s been a toss up for me between Royals and Indians, and if Rohit hits a six here, I am changing to Mumbai,” said Paine.

Time for Finchy to have a bowl after the tea break? 😂 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5JS2fomYUJ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 27 December 2018

Later, Paine further joked that there are too many England players at Rajasthan Royals, referring to Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler, who are in RR’s squad. “Too many Poms at the Royals,” he said.

Sharma was seen smiling at Paine’s quibs. Paine then went on to question Finch about how many teams he has played IPL for, to which the batsman replied that he has never played for Bangalore.

“You’ve nearly played for every team now,” Paine said. “Except Bangalore,” Finch replied. “Except Bangalore?” Paine questioned.

Sharma scored his half century later on in the day as India went on to cross 400-run mark in the first innings at MCG.