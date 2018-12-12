Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma give up business class seats to seamers

India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are celebrating their first marriage anniversary in Australia but the couple are not jet setting across at the expense of other members of the team, it has emerged. Usually, BCCI reserves the best seats for the Indian team – home or abroad – but seeing the sparse nature of business class seats on an aircraft, the power couple gave away their seats to the team’s seamers.

Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide – Perth !! Danger Australia .. Not only are the quicks more relaxed .. The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches #AUSvIND — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 11 December 2018

The revelation was made by former England captain and now commentator Michael Vaughan on his Twitter account. Currently part of Fox Sports as the pundit for the India-Australia series, Vaughan tweeted, “Witnessed @imVkohli & his wife give up their Business class seats to allow the Quicks more comfort & space on the trip from Adelaide – Perth !! Danger Australia .. Not only are the quicks more relaxed .. The Skipper is managing his troops with great human touches #AUSvIND”.

India travelled from Adelaide to Perth for the second Test after clinching the opener by 31 runs. When asked why all players weren’t booked on business class anyway, Vaughan clarified to a user that there were only 12 seats of the kind available on the aircraft.

Kohli lauded the seamers for a great job done in Adelaide where four specialist bowlers accounted for all 20 Australia wickets.

“I think to pick 20 wickets with four bowlers, away from home, especially with a ball that does not offer you that much is something we can be proud of,” Kohli said. “We have to build on this. We can’t be happy with just one Test match. We will not be satisfied with just one Test.

“Especially with the Kookaburra, we have not been able to sustain that pressure long enough in the past. But the fact that they are fitter and they have more pace on it for longer periods, and their job at certain times is just to contain.”

India took a 1-0 lead in the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval in a historic feat where the visiting side became just the second Asian side to win the opening Test in Australia and the first time in Indian cricket team’s history.

The cavalry moved to Perth for the second Test – which gets underway on December 14 – with the third and fourth Tests to be played in Melbourne and Sydney starting December 26 and January 3, 2019, respectively.