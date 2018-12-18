India vs Australia: Australia retain same 13-member squad for final two Tests

After registering a 146-run win against India, Australia on Tuesday announced an unchanged squad for the remaining two Tests. Despite scoring only 68 runs in four innings, Peter Handscomb was included in the squad. Even though questions were raised about his form with the bat, and his unorthodox technique, the right-handed batsman was retained in the 13-member squad.

The opening batsman Aaron Finch, who was also under the scanner after injuring his right index finger, was also declared fit by coach Justin Langer, and was included in the squad.

Despite the big win at Perth, skipper Tim Paine said that the conditions at MCG will dictate whether the team decide to make any changes in the playing XI. “Conditions are going to be different at the MCG than they were here and then in Sydney,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia. “We will have to pick what we think is the best combination to win both of those Tests. If it’s this XI then great.”

He further added that the team will have to discuss on what changes to be made, if they feel they are necessary. “But if we have to make some changes I am sure will talk about that at some stage,” he said.

National selector further added: “With Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Peter Siddle in the squad we believe we have enough fast bowlers to choose from, so we’ve made the decision to stick with the 13-person squad for the remaining two Test matches against India.”

Australia squad: Tim Paine (c, wk), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitch Marsh (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc