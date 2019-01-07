India vs Australia: This series win is as big as 1983 World Cup win if not bigger, says Ravi Shastri

India cricket team coach made a bold claim by stating that India’s away Test series win against Australia – their first-ever Down Under – is equal or bigger than the 1983 World Cup or 1985 World Championships win. Shastri was part of the side in both tournaments and is now involved in a coaching capacity. On Monday, India and Australia drew the fourth Test at Sydney for the visitors to win the series 2-1. This is India’s first Test series win in Australia since they started touring the region in 1947.

“I will tell you how satisfying it is for me. World Cup 1983, World Championship of Cricket 1985 – this is as big, or even bigger, because it is in the truest (Test) format of the game. It’s Test cricket, which is meant to be the toughest,” Shastri said in the post-match press conference.

India had then beaten the all-conquering West Indies side that featured Vivian Richards, Clive Lloyd along with four fearsome fast bowlers in Andy Roberts, Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding and Joel Garner.

Not someone who shies away from expressing his thoughts, Shastri said that he believes in living in the present as he lauded skipper Virat Kohli. “Past is history, future is a mystery. We have won today after 71 years and I’d like to live in the present. And salute my captain for being the captain of the team that beat Australia for the first time in Australia in a series,” he added.

Shastri went on to repeat what he has often said about the skipper, his passion and ability to lead from the front. “I don’t think anyone plays Test cricket with more passion than he does. At least I don’t see any other international captain coming close to him on the field when it comes to showing that passion needed to play the game,” the former all-rounder said.

“He is very expressive, which is different to others. Other captains could have different personalities but Virat is someone who is in your face and it rubs off on all the youngsters who are watching the game in India,” he tried explain the skipper’s persona.

The best part about Kohli, according to Shastri, is his ability to walk the talk by setting examples. “His entire team that watches him, they want to emulate him. And to believe that they can be someone like him who can go out there and strive for excellence. So when an individual puts his neck on the line as captain then the others follow.

“And you have seen that transition happening over the last two-three years where guys in the team have become more and more confident, about their own ability and the ability of the team as well and it’s made all the difference,” he added.

India had begun their journey of crucial and tough away Tests back in January 2017 when they toured South Africa. The results, then, were different. India lost 2-1 to South Africa and later 4-1 to England before clinching the series in Australia now. For Shastri, the series win in Australia is a culmination of the hard work put in during the year.

“This tour didn’t start in Australia. This tour started 12 months ago in South Africa, where we said there’s a certain brand of cricket that we are going to play, we will experiment with combinations, find out what suits the team the best and take it forward from there. ”

“We learnt a lot in South Africa and we learnt a lot in England. We made mistakes, which we didn’t make in this series. We learnt from those mistakes and fired it home properly. So the most satisfying part of this was it was a team that was working over those last 12 months,” said Shastri.

“What we learnt is to seize the important moments. Going back to the first Test when we were 40/4, or 70/4 or 80/5, from thereon to reach 250, you knew deep down that could have a huge impact on the series.

“Similarly, taking wickets in Melbourne with Jasprit Bumrah going through that spell when he was hot, and you know taking six wickets on the trot. Those are the kind of sessions that could be crucial,” he said.

Shastri lauded the side on improving from the issues they faced in England with their inability to close out the tail being the chief concern. “In England, we lost it because the lower order often got runs against us. When we could have bowled out England much more cheaply, we didn’t do it. Here at least, we managed to do that. So that can be a big difference. ”

“And in fact, our lower order when least expected got runs, so that made the difference with the opposition. If anyone tells me that this Australian attack is not quite there, put your pads on and go and play them, you will find out,” the coach said with his customary swagger.

With R Ashwin prone to injuries and niggles, Kuldeep Yadav’s emergency to Test cricket with a fifer in Sydney put him in place for a call-up. “Why abroad? Test cricket. Period. If Kuldeep can deliver like that, if he can improve, there could be a permanent place for him, for all you know. That’s what we have done with this team. You mentioned Bumrah. You see Hanuma Vihari. You see Rishabh Pant. You see Mayank Agarwal. These are guys who have got opportunities this year.

“There is Prithvi Shaw, who got an opportunity; unfortunately he is injured, but as many as six players have broken into the ranks. You don’t see that many coming through in a year in an established team that is ranked number one. We have given the opportunities, and it is up to the guys to grab it,” the proud coach stated.

Shastri slams critics

Shastri hit back at the critics, including legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who had questioned team selection and the training regimen of the team. “I said in Melbourne – I think I mentioned people taking pot shots and firing blanks. I wasn’t joking there, because I knew how hard this team had worked. When you fire from there, by the time it crosses the southern hemisphere, it’s blown away by the wind like a tracer bullet,” he said.

After TV panellist Murali Karthik called the defeat in the second Test at Perth a wake-up call, Gavaskar had said, “And how did that wake up call come? Because of the blanks being fired from thousands of miles away. The blanks made the noise that woke this team up!”

In turn, with a massive achievement under his belt, Shastri’s hit back at his former teammate. “…But lead, with something in it, can be pretty serious. And that’s what we have fired right through the series against Australia. We were committed, and it jolly well bloody made a difference at the end of it all. This is not a team of gods or demigods, seniors or juniors,” continued Ravi.