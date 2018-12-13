India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma a serial no-ball offender, says Brad Hodge

Footage from the first Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval has thrown up some key question marks aimed at the umpires for not spotting as many as 16 no-balls. Chief amongst those offenders, it has emerged, was Ishant Sharma with four no balls out of six in two separate overs. Surprisingly, one over from the seamer in Adelaide was bowled entirely over the mark with not a single ball being legitimate. Former Australia bowlers Damien Fleming and Brad Hodge have come out attacking the umpires and the bowler as well. Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting believes umpires have been turning a blind eye for some time now.

Why aren’t umpires calling no balls anymore ?

I.Sharma just bowled 6 in an over & not one was called. pic.twitter.com/qmY2zP9h79 — The Oracle (@BigOtrivia) 9 December 2018

Away from possible recurrence of the error, Sharma was pulled up only twice for front-foot slip-up in the Test, costing him an lbw decision on Aaron Finch and potentially another on Nathan Lyon in the second innings. Lyon led Australia’s spirited 323 run chase and stitched partnerships at the bottom of the pyramid but came up 31 runs short to go 1-0 down in the series.

“There is three or four from him (this over) … he is clearly over the frontline and it hasn’t been called. It’s not acceptable in the game to have this many missed,” Ponting said in Channel Seven commentary. “I’ve said this for a number of years, I honestly don’t think the umpires look at the front line any more. They were blatantly obvious ones. As we all know they’ll only ever look at them if a wicket falls, which as far as I’m concerned is not right.”

Damien Fleming accused umpires of being ”lazy”. “Seriously, the umpires have to start calling no-balls. I think they’ve got lazy. It’s runs to the batting team — how many more could have Australia got? It’s just no good for anyone,” Fleming said on the Bowlology podcast.

Hodge stated Sharma was a “serial offender” and “hadn’t learned his lesson” in regards to overstepping the line. “I don’t understand how a fast bowler pushes himself that far (over the line),” he said on the podcast.

As per a The Daily Telegraph report, the broadcasters fork out $30,000 for the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) daily bill for DRS technology, but there are concerns third umpires aren’t bothering to check the footage to adjudicate on no balls.

When India captain Virat Kohli was queried about the no balls by Sharma, in the post-match interaction he said, “Ishant was the most pissed off right now. We were all celebrating but he was really, really angry with himself and we asked him why and he said, ‘I cannot afford to bowl a no-ball being a senior guy and having played so much cricket in the crunch situation when the umpire could have given that out. So that could have been the difference at a more important stage in the series.”

During the Adelaide Test, Ishant had trapped Finch LBW off his second delivery in Australia’s second innings. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena raised his finger but the Australian opener went for the review which revealed that Ishant had overstepped.

Later in the inning, Ishant bowled another no-ball to Shaun Marsh in the 51st over and the error denied him another wicket. He then rapped Lyon on pads only for Dharmasena to lift one hand halfway and call the delivery a no-ball.