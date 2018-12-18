India vs Australia: Australia register first Test win since ball tampering incident at Perth

Australia on Tuesday registered their first Test victory in over nine months as they defeated India in the 2nd Test at Perth by 146 runs. Needing five wickets to win on the final day and 175 runs to defend, seamers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins picked up two wickets each, dismissing Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav, and Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, respectively. And Nathan Lyon dismissed Rishabh Pant for 30, with Peter Handscomb taking a blinder at short midwicket. India could only score 29 runs before being bowled out.

This is Australia’s first victory since their 118-run win at Durban against South Africa in March this year and their first since the ball-tampering saga that rocked Cricket Australia, prompting major changes in the team management. It is also the first Test win for skipper Tim Paine.

Australia had earlier scored 326 in the first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat at Perth. Skipper Virat Kohli scored a ton to take India closer to the mark, while Ajinkya Rahane scored a fifty. But apart from the two batsmen, the rest of the batting line-up failed to deliver and India fell short by 43 runs.

In the second innings, Mohammed Shami impressed with the ball as he picked up six wickets with Australia going from 192/4 to 243 all out. But needing 287 runs to win, the Indian batsmen once again failed to put runs on the board as they were bundled out for 140.

Nathan Lyon, who picked up 8 wickets in the Test, including a fifer in the first innings, was declared the man of the match for his performance. Speaking at the post-match ceremony, the leggie said: “It’s amazing to play a role in a victory, haven’t had one in a while. Thanks to everyone. Can’t wait to sing the song. It’s fair to say we’ve been in a drought, so good to break. Was special to wrap the tail up quickly.”

India and Australia will now walk into the Boxing Day Test at MCG with the series levelled at 1-1.