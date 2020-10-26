India T20, ODI, Test Squad for Australia tour: Rohit Sharma left out, Varun Chakravarthy earns maiden call-up

Rohit Sharma has not been named in the squads for the Australia tour by BCCI. (File Photo)

India T20, ODI, Test Squad, Players List for Australia Tour: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced Test, ODI, and T20I squads for India’s tour of Australia after the All-India Senior Selection Committee met via video-conference on the same day.

India will be touring Australia in a bio-secure bubble in November where they take part in four Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is after the conclusion of the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign.

Rohit Sharma, who is currently injured for Mumbai Indians, hasn’t been named in any of the three squads. The selection committee, led by former India spinner Sunil Joshi, didn’t name him in the squads because the protocol prevents them from including any player injured at the time of selection.

The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of both Rohit and Ishant Sharma, who has suffered an abdominal injury whilst training for Delhi Capitals.

KL Rahul, who was dropped from the Test team after the 2019 series in West Indies, has returned to the Test squad while Hardik Pandya — who hasn’t played for India since last September — will feature in the white-ball formats.

Tamil Nadu and Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has had a rewarding IPL 2020 so far, has earned his maiden India call-up.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel, and T. Natarajan are the four additional bowlers who will also travel with the contingent to Australia.

Ravi Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharath Arun, and fielding coach R Sridhar have all reached the UAE from their respective home cities along with Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari on Sunday.

According to Cricket Australia’s provisional schedule, the tour is likely to start with the ODIs on November 27 while the last of the four Tests will begin in Brisbane from January 15.

Sydney and Canberra are likely to host the white-ball leg (T20 and ODIs) while Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney are the venues of the four-match Test series. The D/N Test match is scheduled in Adelaide.

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

