India vs Australia: Would have been easy call to drop me, I wasn’t scoring runs, says Aaron Finch

Australia batsman Aaron Finch on Thursday said that his exclusion from the final Test against Australia would have been an easy choice considering he was unable to score any runs in the format. The opening batsman came under much criticism for his performance throughout the four-Test series against India in which he managed to score just 97 runs in 6 innings. Eventually, the right-handed batsman was dropped from the team in the 4th Test in Sydney and later was not recalled for the series against Sri Lanka as well.

Speaking to reporters in Sydney ahead of the first ODI, Finch said: “I hadn’t got any runs. That’s the reality. Two 50s in five Tests. I said this before when I got dropped from the one-day team, you’d like to have some bullets to fire back but there’s just none when you’ve made two 50s and average 16 for the series. I think it would have been a pretty easy call to be fair.”

The right-handed batsman further admitted he made a few mistakes with the willow during the series. “In the past I’ve been very good at being able to manage how much I hit, how much I train in terms of working on feeling good versus working on technique, trying to work on footwork patterns and stuff,” Finch said.

“It was my choice to keep hitting balls. You’re searching for form, you’re searching for something, and you don’t want to walk out after getting out in a Test match or a one-dayer, or anything, and think ‘jeez if only I had have hit some more balls’,” he added.

The batsman further admitted that he did not have the courage to “not bat” and stick around in the middle. “That was a really hard thing to do, to not bat. I know that I’ve had success not batting in the past. I just didn’t have the courage to stick to it,” he said.

Finch would lead Australia as captain in the upcoming three-match ODI series against India starting from Saturday.