India vs Australia T20Is, ODIs 2019: Full Schedule, Time Table, Squad, Fixtures, Date, Venue, Timings, Broadcast Channel Details

Ind vs Aus, India vs Australia T20Is, ODIs 2019 Schedule, Time Table, Fixtures, Date: After overpowering Australia in their own backyard, team India is now all set to host Aussies for limited over series. The contest will begin with the T20Is and will be followed by a five-match ODI series. The series is a great opportunity for both the sides to test the depth of their squad ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which starts in May.

The first T20I will be played in Visakhapatnam on Sunday and the second and the final T20I will take place at Bengaluru on February 27. Initially the first match was scheduled to be held in Bengaluru, but the venues were revised after KSCA wrote to BCCI about their inability to host the inaugural match due to security concerns.

The ODI series will start from March 2 in Hyderabad and will go on till March 13. The venues for the other ODI matches are Nagpur, Ranchi, Mohali and Delhi and the matches will be played on March 2, March 5, March 8, March 10 and March 13 respectively.

It will be an uphill task for Australia to stun India at home as the Men In Blue are returning after a highly successful Down Under tour. Australia, on the other hand, are returning to the international arena after playing a long BBL season. Nine out of the 15-man Australian squad featured in the recently-concluded Australian T20 league and skipper Aaron Finch wants his boys to “continue on their Big Bash form.”

Addressing a press conference ahead of the first T20I, Finch said, “With the two T20 matches (against India), it’s a chance for the guys to continue on their Big Bash form and test themselves against the best in the world in their own conditions.”

India vs Australia T20I schedule

1st T20I on February 24 in Vizag (07:00 pm)

2nd T20I on February 27 in Bengaluru (07:00 pm)

India vs Australia ODI schedule

1st ODI on March 2 in Hyderabad (1:30 pm)

2nd ODI on March 5 in Nagpur (1:30 pm)

3rd ODI on March 8 in Ranchi (1:30 pm)

4th ODI on March 10 in Mohali (1:30 pm)

5th ODI on March 13 in Delhi (1:30 pm)

India:

T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Markande

1st and 2nd ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

3rd, 4th & 5th ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja

Australia:

T20I Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa

ODI Squad: Aaron Finch(c), Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, D Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

