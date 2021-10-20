India vs Australia, T20 WC Warm-up match: When and where to watch

India vs Australia, T20 WC Warm-up match: India would look to finalise their batting order for the tournament-proper when they take on Australia in their second and final warm-up game in Dubai on Wednesday. India will clash against Pakistan in their main event lung-opener on Sunday. The tournament will be Virat Kohli’s last as skipper in the format besides being the swan-song for head coach Ravi Shastri. As pointed out by Kohli before the warm-up game against England on Monday, India’s top three is already settled with KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma opening the batting and the skipper coming in at the crucial no.3 position.

Squad:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game will take place at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs England warm-up game begins at 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday (October 20).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game will be aired live on Star Sports channels – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Australia warm-up game will be available on the Hotstar app and the website.