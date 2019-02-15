India vs Australia T20I squad: Mayank Markande gets maiden call, KL Rahul returns

Punjab leggie Mayank Markande received his maiden T20I call in the upcoming two-match series against Australia. The right-armer, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, recently picked up a fifer to help India A in handing a defeat by an innings and 68 runs to England Lions in the 2nd unofficial Test.

In 7 first-class matches, Markande has taken 34 wickets for India at an average of 21.26. The 21-year-old has played 14 IPL matches, in which he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 24.53.

KL Rahul, who was not included from the limited-overs squad against Australia and New Zealand, after poor performances in Tests, has also made a return to the India squad. The right-handed batsman showed signs of form in the last two unofficial Test for India A against England Lions, scoring 81 and 89.

Virat Kohli, who was rested after 3 ODIs against New Zealand, also returned to the side and will lead India in the limited-overs series against Australia.

Rohit Sharma, who was expected to be rested from the T20Is, has been included in the squad, while seamers Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Sidharth Kaul also returned to the side. The chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has been rested from the T20I series but has been included in the ODI series.

The first leg of the tour is a two-match T20I series that will be played on February 24 and February 27 in Visakhapatnam and Bangalore respectively. This will be followed by a five-match ODI series that that will be played between March 2 and March 13.

The series follows one that was played between the two sides in Australia. India won the series 2-1 with comprehensive wins in the second and third ODI. It was the first time that they had won a bilateral series on Australian soil and it followed a historic Test series win for the Indian team.

Australia have not played any limited overs cricket in between the two series but they crushed Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series in this period. This will be India’s play

India’s squad for T20I series against Australia: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande