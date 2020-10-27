India vs Australia T20, ODI, Test Series 2020-21: Schedule, Squad, Time Table, Players List, Venues, other details

India vs Australia tour (Source: AP)

India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) T20, ODI, Test Series 2020 Schedule, Squad, Venues: India’s tour of Australia comprises three T20 Internationals, as many ODIs and four Tests. It is set to get underway from November 27. In the squad announcement made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday, India’s limited-over vice-captain and senior opener Rohit Sharma has been left out of all three squads for the tour of Australia due to a recurring hamstring injury.

In Rohit’s absence, the in-form KL Rahul will be Virat Kohli’s deputy in the white ball teams and is also back in the Test squad after a considerable period of time. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant failed to make the cut for the limited overs even though he retained his place in the Test squad.

India vs Australia T20I Series 2020 Schedule

# Match Date & Day Time (IST) Venue 1 1st T20I Dec 4/Fri 12:30 PM Manuka Oval 2 2nd T20I Dec 6/Sun 1:30 PM SCG 3 3rd T20I Dec 8/Tue 1:30 PM SCG

Rahul becomes India’s first-choice keeper in both T20 Internationals and ODIs as selectors finally ran out of patience with Pant. Sanju Samson will be the second wicket-keeper in T20 International squad which also features Kolkata Knight Riders’ mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy.

Varun’s five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals is one of the highlights of this IPL and he has bowled brilliantly at the death mixing his clever variations. With Kuldeep Yadav not being preferred by his own franchise for the better part, it is Varun, who has stolen the limelight. Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar has also made a comeback to the T20I side.

India T20 Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy

India vs Australia ODI Series 2020 Schedule

# Match Date & Day Time (IST) Venue 1 1st ODI Nov 27//Fri 8:29 AM SCG 2 2nd ODI Nov 29//Sun 7:30 AM SCG 3 3rd ODI Dec 1/Tue 8:30 AM Manuka Oval

While a section in BCCI believes that Rohit may not be able to make it in time for Australia series, the batsman is leaving no stone unturned as he hit the nets minutes after the team was announced.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

India vs Australia Test Series 2020 Schedule

# Match Date & Day Time (IST) Venue 1 1st Test Dec 17/Thu 2:00 PM Adelaide Oval 2 2nd Test Dec 26/Sat 4:30 AM MCG 3 3rd Test Jan 7/Thu 4:30 AM SCG 4 4th Test Jan 15/Fri 5:30 AM The Gabba

Royal Challengers Bangalore fast-bowling duo of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj have been rewarded for their impressive performances with a place in the red-ball squad. Ishant Sharma, three shy of a century of Test matches, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rohit Sharma were the notable exclusions from the Indian Test squad to Australia

Four additional bowlers – Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi, Ishan Porel and T. Natarajan – will travel with the Indian contingent.

India Test Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj

India will be touring Australia in a bio-secure bubble in November where they take part in four Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is after the conclusion of the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor the progress of both Rohit and Ishant Sharma, who has suffered an abdominal injury whilst training for Delhi Capitals.

Ravi Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharath Arun, and fielding coach R Sridhar have all reached the UAE from their respective home cities along with Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari.

