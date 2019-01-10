India vs Australia T20I, ODI schedule: BCCI announce dates, venues for two T20Is, five ODIs

Board of Control for Cricket in India have announced the dates and venues for upcoming series against Australia where the national side will play two T20Is followed by five ODIs. The series would work as a handy option for the teams to test their squad ahead of the ICC World Cup in England in May.

It all kicks off in Bengaluru with the first T20 International on February 24 and is followed by the second shortest format game at Vizag on February 27. This will be followed by five match ODI series to be played in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ranchi, Mohali and Delhi on March 2, March 5, March 8, March 10 and March 13 respectively.

On India’s tour of Australia, the T20I series finished 1-1 with one match washed out. The ODI series gets underway on Saturday with three matches to be played. At the culmination of the series, India will travel to New Zealand to play five ODIs and three T20Is starting January 23. The series gets over on February 10 giving the Indian team under a fortnight to recharge batteries before Australia arrive.

Australia, on the other hand, will play two Tests against Sri Lanka at the conclusion of the series against India. It begins on January 24 with the first Test at The Gabba and the second Test is at the Maunka Oval in Canberra starting February 1.

India vs Australia T20I schedule

1st T20I on February 24 in Bengaluru

2nd T20I on February 27 in Vizag

India vs Australia ODI schedule

1st ODI on March 2 in Hyderabad

2nd ODI on March 5 in Nagpur

3rd ODI on March 8 in Ranchi

4th ODI on March 10 in Mohali

5th ODI on March 13 in Delhi