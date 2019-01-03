India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Kerry O’Keeffe over pronunciation of names

Under-fire Australia cricketer-turned-commentator Kerry O’Keeffe has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. His recent comments made on air during the third Test led to a lot of social media backlash after it was deemed racist. From insulting Mayank Agarwal (that his triple ton in first-class cricket came against “canteen staff”) to asking- why would you name your kid Cheteshwar Jadeja, O’ Keeffe has continued to take jibes at the Indian team. However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar gave it back to his Australian counterpart over his troubles with the names of the Indian cricketers.

The incident occurred when Tim Paine handed the ball to Marnus Labuschagne and Gavaskar cleverly said on air, “the bowler whose name only O’Keeffe can pronounce.”

Earlier, O’Keeffe had said his jokes were interpreted wrongly and he never had the intention to “disrespect” Indian cricket. In an open letter he wrote, “I have been devastated by the reaction to my on-air comments on Fox Cricket during the recently completed Third Test between Australia and India.

I am coming to terms with how negatively those words have been interpreted,” he wrote..

“That interpretation is not who I am. It is not what I represent. My style as a commentator is to attempt to find a quirky view to lighten up some of the serious analysis.”

“When I made a remark about Indian first-class batting averages within their domestic cricket competition being made against a ‘canteen’ bowling attack, I was being entirely tongue in cheek,” O’Keeffe added.

“I was certainly not disrespecting Indian cricket, where I toured as a schoolboy and for which I have the greatest admiration as a cricketing nation,” he further added.