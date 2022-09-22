India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar questions Umesh Yadav’s selection over Deepak Chahar

At 34, with experience of over a decade, Umesh Yadav still looked like someone new to the circuit. He is quick, erratic, and a wicket-taker. If his inclusion to the Indian side was surprising after Mohammed Shami tested Covid positive, him getting picked ahead of Deepak Chahar, a standby for the T20 World Cup, raised more eyebrows.

In the first T20I against Australia in Mohali, Umesh Yadav, playig his first international T20 in three years, removed the dangerous-looking Smith (35) and Glenn Maxwell (1) in the span of three deliveries to swing the match in India’s favour. But it wasn’t enough as India lost the match by four wickets.

However, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has questioned Umesh’s selection over Deepak Chahar, who is in the reserves for the T20 World Cup.

“I think it’s the best addressed to team management to what their thinking was to take someone like Umesh Yadav, who is not even in the reserves and not playing Deepak Chahar,” Gavaskar told Sports Today.

“Deepak Chahar is also coming out of an injury. But you need to have the leg mile under your belt before you go into a big tournament like the World Cup. If you go as Deepak Chahar a standby bowler and suddenly in Australia somebody gets injured, he is not going to do a proper job because he wouldn’t get the rhythm.

“So that is a question best addressed at the next media conference to the team management as to why they picked Umesh Yadav and not Deepak Chahar. Unless Chahar had a niggle, which we don’t know anything about,” said Gavaskar.

The second match of the three-match series will be played in Nagpur on Friday.