India vs Australia: Sunil Gavaskar has emotional message for Rishabh Pant

A rough day in the office for India’s top order saw most of them fall to Nathan Lyon. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara all were unable to combat the off-spin of Lyon and that prompted a few wishful thoughts in the commentary box from Sunil Gavaskar.

Gavaskar had a few words for Rishabh Pant while India had stitched up around 140 runs on board with most of their top order back in the pavilion at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Day 2 of the India-Australia Test match.

“Australia are lucky that Rishabh Pant is not there. He would have had a fair bit to say, not necessarily to the batters but certainly to his teammates. Rishabh if you are listening, we are missing you, get well soon,” Gavaskar said.

Rishabh Pant was in a horrific accident just around New Year’s – one that left the left-handed batter in a condition that required him to go under the knife and be out for a significant time from the game.

Recently Pant posted a picture of him walking with crutches. While there has yet to be a timeline garnered on when he could make a return to the game, the picture with him on crutches suggest that that time is far away.

Pant was mentioned multiple times as the broadcast rambled on on Day 2. There were occasions when his statistics were brought up, especially when India were down seven wickets with a 139 on board. Over the last few years, the stock of Pant as a batter in Tests was as high as it had ever been. In 2022, he was the Indian batter with the most runs in the format.