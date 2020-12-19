India vs Australia: Numbers paint a grim picture for Virat Kohli & Co.

The scoreboard shows the fall of India's wickets near the end of their second innings against Australia on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/David Mairuz)

Josh Hazlewood took five for eight as Australia romped to an emphatic victory by eight wickets inside three days in the first test at Adelaide Oval on Saturday after skittling India for 36, their lowest innings score in 88 years of Test cricket.

Hazlewood and Pat Cummins (4-21) turned a tight test on its head in a devastating spell of pace bowling to open the third day of the day-night test, ripping through the much-vaunted Indian batting line-up in less than two hours.

Australia chased down the victory target of 90 runs for the loss of Matthew Wade (33) and Marnus Labuschagne (6) to take a 1-0 lead in the series with Tests to come in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

India have compiled their lowest total in a men’s Test innings (36); in addition, it is also the joint-lowest team total in the format on Australian soil (also 36 by South Africa v Australia, February 1932 in Melbourne)

This is the first time in 26 Tests India have lost when Virat Kohli had won the toss.

This is also the 35th time India lost the first Test of a series (2+ Tests) outside Asia – they ended up losing the series in 31 of those with three ending in a draw.

No batsman reaching double figures in an innings. The highest score was 9 by Mayank Agarwal.

Lowest totals for India (Tests):

36 vs Aus Adelaide 2020 *

42 vs Eng Lord’s 1974

58 vs Aus Brisbane 1947

58 vs Eng Manchester 1952

66 vs SA Durban 1996

67 vs Aus Melbourne 1948

Lowest totals in Test cricket:

26 NZ v Eng Auckland 1955

30 SA v Eng Port Elizabeth 1896

30 SA v Eng Edgbaston 1924

35 SA v Eng Cape Town 1899

36 Aus v Eng Edgbaston 1902

36 SA v Aus Melbourne 1932

36 Ind v Aus Adelaide 2020 *

38 Ire v Eng Lord’s 2019

