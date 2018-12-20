India vs Australia: Sourav Ganguly reveals how to counter Nathan Lyon threat

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has an implored the Indian batsmen to stop defending against Australian frontline spinner Nathan Lyon and instead look to attack him more. Lyon, who is the leading wicket-taker (16) in the series so far, has troubled the Indian batsmenconsistently and returned with two five-wicket hauls in two Tests. Analysing India’s approach towards him, Ganguly revealed that he wanted to send a text message to Kohli and Co and stop them from being defensive, especially outside the off-stump. However, Ganguly is still backing India and belives that the visitors can still turn things around in the series.

Lots of talk going around in media specially Australian .. watch out for india against this australia ..still two tests to go and india can win both.. don’t go too far ahead everyone @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 19, 2018

“I had thought of sending a text to Kohli but I haven’t done it yet. I wanted to tell him that you shouldn’t give so many wickets to spinners outside the subcontinent. There is no doubt that Nathan Lyon is a great spinner but so were Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Graeme Swann,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by India TV.

“They have shown him too much respect by defending a lot of deliveries outside the off-stump. Instead, I feel they should attack him more and look to build towards at least a total in excess of 300-350,” he added.

Ganguly was equally critcial of India’s repeated failures at the top-order and said, “For all of India’s top order batsmen, this is not their first tour to Australia. They have been there before. Logically their game should improve over the years but from what we saw in Perth, it is difficult to say it has.”

“Barring Kohli and (Cheteshwar) Pujara, none of them are making a lot of runs and this is not good for the team. If India have to win, they will have to do a lot more,” he concluded.