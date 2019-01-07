India vs Australia: All the verbal volleys and banter from Down Under

Virat Kohli led India scripted history on Monday as they clinched their first Test series victory on Australian soil after a span of 71 years. Going into the final Test with an unassailable lead of 2-1, the Indian batsmen put the visitors in a commanding position posting a massive 662/7 in the first innings. In response, Australia could only manage 300 in their first innings and were asked to follow-on. Australia in the second innings were on 6/0 before bad light interrupted play on Day 4. On the final day the drizzle continued and washed out play, thereby keeping the winning margin 2-1.

However, the month-long Test series saw players getting engaged in quite a few banters and heated moments. Rishabh Pant was entertaining throughout the series as he constantly battled with Aussie batsmen standing behind the stumps. An aggressive Virat Kohli was also seen clashing with Tim Paine as on-field umpire had to interrupt before anything went out of hands.

Here is a list of incidents where players from both the squad were seen tussling against each other:

1st Test, Rishabh Pant trying to incite Pat Cummins to play long shots

Stump mic on ??

It’s cricket like never before, no commentary in the whole over ?? #AUSvIND #foxcricket pic.twitter.com/8R2nwVMa9W — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) 10 December 2018

While Pat Cummins came to the crease as Australia were chasing 323 in the final innings of the first Test, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant tried to incite Cummins to play long shots. In the 75th over of the innings, Pant kept on saying, “Let’s see some sixes, come on Patty”, “Not going for the shots Patty?” and “Tough to play here.” However, the Australian remained unhindered by the constant distraction coming from behind. Australia failed to reach the target handing India a 31-run victory.

2nd Test, Virat Kohli and Tim Paine clash

In the second Test at Perth, the fans got to witness a verbal clash between warring captains Virat Kohli and Tim Paine. As Australia were gaining control, the Aussie skipper reminded Tim Paine of how the Indian captain lost his cool when he was given out. The remark by Paine triggered Kohli as the Indian skipper lost his calm. However, the on-field umpire intervened right on time and diffused the situation immediately.

3rd Test, Tim Paine to Rishabh Pant, will you babysit my kids

Tim Paine doing some recruiting for the @HurricanesBBL out in the middle of the 'G… ?? #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6btRZA3KI7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 28 December 2018

The Boxing Day Test saw a couple of healthy banters between the Aussie skipper and Rishabh Pant. When Pant came to bat in the second innings, Paine tried to mock the Indian wicketkeeper for being dropped from the ODI squad. He asked the Indian to extend his Australia visit and play for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL adding he could babysit his children. Paine remarks which were heard on stump mic is: “Big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one-day squad too, we might get him (Pant) down to the Hurricanes… we need a batter.” He continued, “Fancy that, Pantsy? Extend your little Aussie holiday. Beautiful town Hobart too, I’ll get you a nice apartment on the waterfront. (I’ll) have him over for dinner. Can you babysit? I’ll take the wife to the movies one night and you’ll look after the kids.”

3rd Test, Rishabh Pant’s jibe at Tim Paine ‘ever heard of temporary captain’

It was Rishabh Pant's turn for some fun on the stump mic today… #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RS8I6kI55f — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 29 December 2018

It was Rishabh Pant’s turn as he tried to mock Tim Paine by referring to him as ‘temporary captain.’ When Paine arrived at the crease, Pant asked Mayank Agarwal, who was standing at the silly point whether he has ever heard of a ‘temporary captain.’ “We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?” Pant was heard saying on the stump mic.

He continued targetting Paine in the next over when Jadeja came to bowl. “You don’t need anything to get him out, boy. He loves to talk, that’s the only thing he can do, boy! Only, talking, talking!” Pant said.

3rd Test, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli mocks Nathan Lyon

Pant – C'mon Gary, you don't want to come tomorrow for nothing

Lyon – Ha?

Pant – C'mon Gary, you don't want to come tomorrow for nothing (Same)

Lyon – I like you too Rishabh.

–

Kohli – Dil pe Baat le gaya ye.. ?????? pic.twitter.com/VJPZhuXLyY — Cricket ?? (@CrichdC) 29 December 2018

The verbal volleys by the Indian side continued on the Aussies, and Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant together passed remarks at Nathan Lyon while the Aussie spinner built a 43-run stand with Pat Cummins. Pant was the first man to pass a remark, when he said, “C’mon Gary, you don’t want to come tomorrow (Day 5) for nothing.”

Lyon replied back to Pant saying, “I can’t understand you.” He then added, “I like you too Rishabh.” This is when, the Indian skipper joined Pant, as he jokingly passed a remark in Hindi saying, “Dil pe baat lag gayi lagta hai (he took offence to your words probably).”

4th Test, Nathan Lyon to Cheteshwar Pujara, ‘Aren’t you bored yet’

lyon_chirp_edit_0 from Bob Paine on Vimeo

India middle-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara notched his 18th Test ton on the first day of the fourth Test against Australia in Sydney. The right-handed batsman came on to the pitch in the 2nd over after KL Rahul was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood, and then continued to bat throughout the day. In the process, Pujara kept one end secured while the wickets tumbled on the other – Mayank Agarwal (77), Virat Kohli (23) and Ajinkya Rahane (18).

The 30-year-old, who has been known for his slow run rate in the longest format, once again toiled Australian bowlers and frustrated them with his innings. An obvious irritated Nathan Lyon, in one of the overs, asked Pujara if he is bored. “Aren’t you bored, yet?” the Aussie spinner was heard speaking on the stump microphone.