Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Six-year-old joins Australian squad for training, dreams of taking Virat Kohli’s wickethttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-six-year-old-joins-australia-in-training-dreams-of-taking-virat-kohlis-wicket/

India vs Australia: Six-year-old joins Australian squad for training, dreams of taking Virat Kohli’s wicket

Six-year-old Archie Schiller was promised by Australia coach Justin Langer that he would be training with the squad in Adelaide and will be part of it for the Boxing Day Test.

Virat Kohli’s wicket is something that is on six-year-old Archie Schiller’s mind. (Source: Twitter/Andrew Ramsey)

A six-year-old boy joined the Australian squad for their training session in Adelaide on Tuesday. Archie Schiller was informed by Australia coach Justin Langer that he would be part of training ahead of the first Test against India while the team was in UAE during their series against Pakistan. Langer further said that the youngster will be part of the squad for the Boxing Day Test that starts on December 26 in Melbourne.

Cricket Australia had tweeted a video of the conversation between Langer and Archie, whose parents were with him in the video. The boy said that he liked bowling leg-spin and when that he would be part of the squad for the third Test, Archie said that he will “get Virat Kohli out.” Nathan “Garry” Lyon is his favourite cricketer.

Archie is suffering from congenital heart disease. He has been invited to join the team as part of an initiative by Cricket Australia alongwith Make A Wish, a global non-profit organisation that arranges special experiences for children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

India’s Test series against Australia starts on December 6 in Adelaide. This will be followed by the second Test on December 14 in Perth followed by the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The fourth Test starts on January 3 and will be played in Sydney. The two sides played a T20 series before this that ended in a 1-1 draw and will play a three-match ODI series after the Tests.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android