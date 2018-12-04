India vs Australia: Six-year-old joins Australian squad for training, dreams of taking Virat Kohli’s wicket

A six-year-old boy joined the Australian squad for their training session in Adelaide on Tuesday. Archie Schiller was informed by Australia coach Justin Langer that he would be part of training ahead of the first Test against India while the team was in UAE during their series against Pakistan. Langer further said that the youngster will be part of the squad for the Boxing Day Test that starts on December 26 in Melbourne.

Australia’s newest Test squad member has his whites and is warming up with the rest of the Aussie squad at training. Learn his full story HERE: https://t.co/ctXeVwWwOL pic.twitter.com/4s2EFarMoN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) 3 December 2018

Australia's newest Test squad member, 6-year-old Archie Schiller, in his kit and ready for action at Adelaide Oval nets #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/puSo1bZIbP — Andrew Ramsey (@ARamseyCricket) 4 December 2018

Cricket Australia had tweeted a video of the conversation between Langer and Archie, whose parents were with him in the video. The boy said that he liked bowling leg-spin and when that he would be part of the squad for the third Test, Archie said that he will “get Virat Kohli out.” Nathan “Garry” Lyon is his favourite cricketer.

Archie is suffering from congenital heart disease. He has been invited to join the team as part of an initiative by Cricket Australia alongwith Make A Wish, a global non-profit organisation that arranges special experiences for children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

India’s Test series against Australia starts on December 6 in Adelaide. This will be followed by the second Test on December 14 in Perth followed by the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

The fourth Test starts on January 3 and will be played in Sydney. The two sides played a T20 series before this that ended in a 1-1 draw and will play a three-match ODI series after the Tests.