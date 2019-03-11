Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: Shikhar Dhawan admits that team read conditions wrong in successive games

Shikhar Dhawan admitted that the hosts made the error of reading the conditions wrongly in successive games of the ongoing ODI series against Australia.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan admitted that the hosts made the grave error of reading the conditions incorrectly in successive games of the ongoing ODI series against Australia. Australia beat India in the fourth ODI on Sunday as they chased down a record 359. Dhawan, who hit a career-best 143, said that not being able to ascertain the dew factor proved to be costly.

“We had expected dew would be a factor in the last game and it didn’t come and here, we didn’t expect dew in this game and it came very heavily,” Dhawan said after the match.

Reflectin on the contest in Mohali, the southpaw said, “So of course, when you put such totals on the board, it’s always pressure for the other sides and not our bowlers and we were quite in control till 38th over.”

“But then ball started coming so nicely and the (bounce) true that you could play any shot on that surface.”

Stating that because of the dew spinners were finding it difficult to grip the ball, Dhawan said, “Because of the dew, the ball was not gripping and of course he (Ashton Turner) played really a good knock and took the game away. But he couldn’t have played those shots had there been no dew.”

Applauding Ashton Turner for his match-winning knock of 84 off 43 balls, Dhawan said, “I would give credit to him (Turner) for playing with such composure and took the game away from us. All his shots were on the roof and yes, he played really well,” Dhawan added.

