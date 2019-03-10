India vs Australia 4th ODI: Shikhar Dhawan slams 16th ODI century, completes 10,000 List A runs

Shikhar Dhawan silenced his critics on Sunday as he slammed his 16th ODI century in the fourth ODI between India and Australia in Mohali. The Gabbar celebration was back as the opener helped the hosts cross the 200-run mark as they fight for a series-clinching win.

After a series of low scores, Dhawan returned to form in the Mohali ODI with a ton off 97 balls, which included 12 fours and one six. This was the 33-year old’s fifth century at home and the third against Australia.

Dhawan, who slammed a century after 17 innings, also completed 10,000 List A runs in the process and becomes the 11th Indian to do so. The opener last scored a century against Pakistan in September 2018 during India’s Asia Cup campaign. He had only managed two half-centuries since then.

On Sunday, the two openers Dhawan and Rohit Sharma became the second highest scoring Indian duo during the fourth ODI against Australia in Mohali. The opening pairing surpassed the previous best of 4,387 runs between Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

Leading the series 2-1, Virat Kohli won the toss on Sunday and opted to bat in the fourth ODI against Australia. The pitch at the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali is regarded as the best batting track of the series.

The men in blue saw four changes to their lineup. MS Dhoni has been rested for the final two ODIs and Rishabh Pant takes his spot, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in for Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Ravindra Jadeja as like-for-like replacements.