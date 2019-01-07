India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant will be a superb player for India in future, says Sourav Ganguly

Former skipper Sourav Ganguly believes young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant can be a “superb player for India in future.” After making his Test debut against England in 2018, 21-year-old Pant has notched a century each in England and Australia.

His performance in Australia was brilliant as he became the second-highest run scorer in the series after Cheteshwar Pujara with 350 runs and also broke the record of maximum catches by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test series. Pant took 20 catches in the four matches.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Ganguly said, “He will be a superb player for India in the future. He has been so good in the series and in future also, he will shine.”

When asked about his views on India’s historic series win Down Under, Ganguly said, “It’s a terrific win. They played excellent cricket throughout and the batting clicked. They scored 400-600 runs and that was the key.”

He also praised Jasprit Bumrah and Cheteshwar Pujara for displaying outstanding performances throughout the series. “Bumrah and Pujara were simply brilliant. They played big roles behind the win,” Ganguly said.

Bumrah picked 21 wickets in the four Tests at an average of 17.00, while Pujara amassed 521 runs at 74.42, which included three hundred.

Asked to compare Kohli’s side with teams of the past including his side that drew 1-1 in 2003-04, Ganguly said: “I don’t compare ever. So I can’t answer that question.”