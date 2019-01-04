India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant-Ravindra Jadeja stitch highest 7th-wicket partnership in Australia

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja on Friday frustrated Australian bowling attack as they broke the record for the highest 7th wicket partnership in Austalia. After Cheteshwar Pujara’s fall for 193, with 418/6 score on the board, Jadeja came out to join Pant in the middle. The duo added 204 runs together to take India’s total to 622 before the former was dismissed by Nathan Lyon.

Advertising

Immediately after Jadeja’s dismissal, skipper Virat Kohli called in for the declaration of the innings. But the duo broke several records in the midst of their remarkable partnership.

Here are all the interesting stats:

* Pant and Jadeja added 204 runs together which is the highest 7th wicket partnership for the 7th wicket in Australia.

* Pant and Jadeja’s 204-run partnership is the 6th highest for 7th wicket by any Indian pair.

Advertising

* Pant and Jadeja’s 204-run partnership is the 2nd highest by any India pair for the 7th wicket in overseas Tests. The highest stand remains between VVS Laxman and Ajay Ratra in West Indies in 224.

* Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a Test ton in Australia.

* With 159*, Pant surpassed MS Dhoni’s 148 to become the highest run-scoring wicketkeeper in overseas Tests for India. He also became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score 150+ in Test away from home.

* Pant is now the only 2nd visiting wicket-keeper to register Test 100s both in England and Australia. Jeffery Dujon was the first – 100s at Manchester and Perth in 1984.

* Pant’s 159* is the third highest score by an Indian wicketkeeper in Tests, only next to MS Dhoni’s 224 and Budhi Kunderan’s 192.

* Pant’s 159* is the second highest score by a visiting wicket-keeper in Australia, only after AB de Villiers’s 169 at Perth in 2012.

* India are the only side to declare in three consecutive innings against Australia. They have done it twice – first in 2008 (in Mohali & Delhi) in India and now in this series.

Advertising

* 600+ totals by visiting sides at SCG

3 – by India

2 – by England

1 – by West Indies