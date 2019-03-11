India vs Australia 4th ODI: Recap of India’s blunders in the field in Mohali

India were comprehensively outplayed in the fourth ODI in Mohali as Australia chased down a record 359 runs to win the match by four wickets and level the series at 2-2. India captain Virat Kohli admitted that his boys were “sloppy” in the field and should’ve taken the chances. Not only were catches grassed but stumpings were also missed. Man of the Match, Ashton Turner survived as many as three chances for which India had to pay a heavy price. Herein we take a look at all those chances that India let slip-

Peter Handscomb survives: On the last ball of the 39th over, Peter Handscomb stepped out for a big hit but missed the length of the ball. However, Rishabh Pant failed to collect the ball and effect a stumping. 111 of 68 were needed at that time.

Ashton Turner gets first lifeline: With 72 needed off 42, Yuzvendra Chahal slipped one down the leg but once again Pant was the guilty party as he failed to collect the ball in time and effect yet another stumping chance.

Selectors to Rishabh pant: World Cup ke audition me fail ho gaye aap#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/JdJ06qVXeV — Omee (@Umeshmohnani1) 10 March 2019

Alex Carey handed a chance: Pant’s nightmare continued as a couple of balls later as Alex Carey defended one and the ball fell to the left of Pant. Carey took a step forward and the keeper thought that there was a run-out chance. Pant flicked it back but missed the target. To make it even more frustrating for the bowler and skipper, it allowed Australia to pick up a single.

Ashton Turner gets the second lifeline: With 20 needed off 23 and the game almost slipping out of India’s grasp, Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a shortish delivery to Turner who whacked it into the deep. Kedar Jadhav came running in but failed to hold on to the tough chance.

Ashton Turner gets the third lifeline: With 14 needed off 15, Kumar was the unlucky bowler as Shikhar Dhawan dropped a sitter at mid-off in the same over. While the match was all but done and dusted, it was the fifth dropped chance for India on the night, highlighting a miserable outing for the hosts in the field.