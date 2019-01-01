India vs Australia: R Ashwin has solo bowling session ahead of Sydney Test

Racing against time to be fit for the fourth and final Test against Australia starting Thursday, India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin underwent a solo indoor bowling session at the SCG on Tuesday.

Ashwin, who was accompanied by physiotherapist Patrick Farhart and another support staff, bowled at the indoor centre facilities of the Sydney Cricket Ground while rest of the India squad took the day off.

The 32-year-old off-spinner missed the second and third Tests because of a side strain he sustained during the first Test win in Adelaide, where he claimed 6 for 149, his best match figures in seven Tests in Australia.

With the SCG pitch expected to be a turner, India are hoping for Ashwin’s quick recovery before the final match of the four-Test series.