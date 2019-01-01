Toggle Menu
India vs Australia: R Ashwin has solo bowling session ahead of Sydney Testhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/india-vs-australia-r-ashwin-has-solo-bowling-session-ahead-of-sydney-test-5519103/

India vs Australia: R Ashwin has solo bowling session ahead of Sydney Test

R Ashwin, who was accompanied by physiotherapist Patrick Farhart and another support staff, bowled at the indoor centre facilities of the Sydney Cricket Ground.

india australia, india australia test match, Sydney test, Ravichandran Ashwin, ravindra jadeja, virat kohli, cheteshwar pujara, india tour of australia, nathon lyon, india australia test series, india australia tour 2018, indian express, sports news, latest news
The SCG has historically been spin-friendly. India may, therefore, consider bringing back Ravichandran Ashwin for the final Test beginning on January 3. (File)

Racing against time to be fit for the fourth and final Test against Australia starting Thursday, India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin underwent a solo indoor bowling session at the SCG on Tuesday.

Ashwin, who was accompanied by physiotherapist Patrick Farhart and another support staff, bowled at the indoor centre facilities of the Sydney Cricket Ground while rest of the India squad took the day off.

The 32-year-old off-spinner missed the second and third Tests because of a side strain he sustained during the first Test win in Adelaide, where he claimed 6 for 149, his best match figures in seven Tests in Australia.

With the SCG pitch expected to be a turner, India are hoping for Ashwin’s quick recovery before the final match of the four-Test series.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android