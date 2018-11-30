India vs Australia: As far as I am concerned, Australia still favourites at home, says R Ashwin

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday said he would still consider Australia to be the favourites at home going into the 4-match Test series. Speaking to reporters after the 3rd day of the Practice Test against Cricket Australia XI, the 32-year old was questioned on the ongoing troubles in the Australian camp, and whether he would consider the visitors as the favourites. In his response, the off-spinner said, “There are a lot of headaches when you play international cricket, personally and for the teams, you are part of, so it makes no sense to try and get your heads into another dressing room. That’s for them to mind their own cricket and it’s important that when you go out there you compete really hard, make sure you are sticking to your plans and strengths.”

Ashwin further added that beating Australia in away conditions is “never easy”. “The whole talk about India starting favourites, even when Australia came to India they were talking us up, and it looks like more of a strategy for us. I personally think you have to go one day at a time. It’s never easy to come over to Australia and win series. In the Ashes, they almost whitewashed England, knocked them over, and so as far as I’m concerned they are starting favourites. It’s very important for us to chip away every single day, every single ball, and if we can get our noses ahead, stay ahead,” he said.

Speaking on India’s strategy ahead of the first Test starting from December 6, 2018, in Adelaide, the bowler said that Indian bowlers have to work in tandem and stitch partnerships among themselves. “You have to stitch together partnerships even when bowling and it’s very important to ascertain your role to get what you can out of the game. It obviously changes the dynamics for the captain when he goes out with one bowler less or one bowler more. But as a bowler personally it’s still the same for me,” he said.

He further added that he expects the pitches to be dry in the first session in Australia, and hence would hope he gets some help from the wicket in the second innings and makes his mark. “You don’t turn up to Australia thinking wickets are going to seam or spin around. They are always going to be flat we know that. We cannot really complain and we have to put it behind us to try and go play some good cricket. Mostly the first innings are big scoring innings so we have to be aware to play some smart cricket through the series,” he said.

“As a spinner, it’s important to stick it out there in the first innings if I get some help in the second innings then try to pitch in. That’s similar to how I came here last time, I had a very good series and that was one of the turning points in my career,” he added.

He further said that India would have to be ahead of Australia at every stage of the match. “It’s more about getting your noses ahead in Australia. Every hour, the game can get away from you really fast in the field. We have some quality batsmen who can take the game away from them. It’s very important to soak together good partnerships as a bowling group then try and knock them over. You won’t blow oppositions away – it might happen once in a while – but you have to get your noses ahead and keep it ahead,” he said.

On comparisons with Nathan Lyon

Talking about his rivalry with Australia’s Nathan Lyon, Ashwin said he hopes for an interesting duel with his counterpart. “We both started our Test careers at the same time so obviously mutual admiration is there. I think he’s done really well over the last couple of years and he’s bowling really well, the ball’s coming out really well. What can I learn [from Lyon]? Probably just drop the ball in the right spots and probably as the series goes on look forward to a good competition,” he said.

Ashwin has faced criticisms in recent times over his inability to take wickets like Nathan Lyon or England’s Moeen Ali. But the bowler said it’s “silly” for people to assume he could replicate someone. “It’s going to be very hard to replicate one’s action. We are talking about actions and biomechanics here, and it’s quite silly when people say, oh, it’s overspin and sidespin and stuff like that. You’ve got to still stick to your strengths. You’re not going to ask Ishant Sharma to bowl like Philander, can you? It’s not going to happen. You’ve got to believe in your strengths. Something’s got me 350-odd wickets in my Test career, something’s got him 300-odd wickets in his career. It’s important to keep going the same way and learn a few things on the way,” he said.

On efforts in the Practice match

Speaking about his efforts in the ongoing match, in which he has registered figures of 63/1 on the third day, the right-armer said, “I thought the wicket was pretty flat. Initially, we conceded a few runs with the new ball and then we realized what lengths we had to bowl and what sort of fields we need to keep. In practice matches, you are looking to get something out of it for yourself, and as a bowling group, when you go out there on the park. I think we got pretty much what we wanted to get out of it,” he said.

Ashwin added he felt good about the way the ball came out of his hand. “I thought the ball came out pretty well (off my hand). I haven’t played an international game for a while so it felt good the way it came out. In the next 4-5 days I will prep up a bit more for the game,” he said.

On Prithvi Shaw’s injury

The third day of the Practice Test was headlined by Prithvi Shaw’s injury, who was ruled out from the first Test following an ankle ligament injury while attempting a catch. “He is feeling a bit sore and it has swollen up a little bit. Sad that it happened the first time he came out on the field. I hope he recovers fast. He has not spoken much. It has hit him pretty hard. He is a young boy who has come to play in Australia for the first time and had a dream start to his Test career, so this has hit him pretty hard,” Ashwin said.

He added: “It’s unfortunate what’s happened, but these things happen. You must have heard these clichés before, but these things do happen and it’s an opportunity for someone else. I believe everything happens for a reason.”

India and Australia will play 4-Test series starting from December 6, 2018. Earlier, the two teams drew a T20I series 1-1.