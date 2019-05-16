Matt Renshaw reveals graphic details of nature’s call during Pune Test

Two years ago, there were some bizarre, never before seen scenes during India’s Test match against Pune on Day 1. Approaching the lunch break, Aussie opener Matt Renshaw clutched his stomach and ‘retired hurt’ resulting in Steve Smith coming out as a replacement. At the time it was reported to be a case of stomach bug before Renshaw clarified that he urgently had to go to the toilet.

“He wasn’t too thrilled about it,” Renshaw said at close of play on that February day. “He didn’t really understand what was going on at the start, I sort of just ran past him … he called me back and he wanted to have a discussion with me but I just told him I had to go off.

“But we’ve had a chat now, we’re all good. He understands that when you need to go to the toilet, you need to go to the toilet.”

But now he’s gone into more descriptive ways to reveal how things transpired. “It sort of came on really quickly,” Renshaw said on the From The Final Word podcast. “I let one rip out there in the middle, we were about 15 minutes away from lunch.”

“And then about five minutes later I am standing there a bit more uncomfortable (and think) ‘is this another fart or is this something a bit more serious?’ And then it sort of started coming on very quickly and I asked ‘how long till lunch?’ and he (umpire Richard Kettleborough) was ‘like 15 minutes.’”

“I was trying to think 15 minutes, that’s about four overs and all of a sudden I really needed to go to the toilet and I sort of asked him ‘how long till lunch?’ and he said ‘13 minutes why are you asking me again?’”

“The 12th’s come on and I am like ‘I need to go to the toilet,” he said.

“I am going to shit myself on the field or just get to a toilet, so I’ve asked the umpire if I could retire hurt, go to the toilet and come back at some point later, because I didn’t know what was going on.”

“If I was going to have to retire out I’d have to stay there and have a lot more nicknames than just the guy that ran off the field.”

“He said I could retire hurt, so I have just bolted and Smithy (Steve Smith) is on his way out to bat and is already confused about why I am running and he is like ‘no come back with me’.”

“So I am holding this in and have walked back to the umpire and confirmed with Smithy about what is going on.”

“I go into the dressing room and from the dressing room to the toilet it has gone onto tiles and I have forgotten I have spikes on — I am ripping my pads off, have gone onto all fours and just got to the toilet.”

Former Australia captain Allan Border was highly critical of Renshaw, saying he hopes the opener is “lying on the table in there half dead”. “Otherwise as captain, I would not be happy,” Border said on Fox Sports.

After long period to think over it, Renshaw agrees. “I think part of me is still really annoyed at myself that I didn’t take a shit in my pants on the field. If I shit myself on the international cricket stage I feel like there could have been more sponsorship opportunities,” he added in the podcast.

Australia went on to win that Test by a massive 333 run margin with Renshaw scoring 68 runs in the first innings and 31 in the second. Steve O’Keefe with 12 wickets in the contest won the Man of the Match.