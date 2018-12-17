India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw ruled out; Mayank Agarwal, Hardik Pandya added to squad

Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remaining Test matches between India and Australia and Mayank Agarwal has been named as his replacement. The selectors have also added all-rounder Hardik Pandya to India’s squad for the third and fourth Test to be played in Melbourne and Sydney respectively.

Shaw suffered a left ankle injury while attempting a catch in India’s practice match against Cricket Australia XI beforer the second Test in Perth. He was, however, expected to replace Murali Vijay or KL Rahul in the next two Test matches but the BCCI on Monday confirmed that the young India batsman will not be playing the remaining two matches of the four-match Test series after failing to recover on time.

Karnataka opener Mayank Agarwal, who got his maiden call-up during the West Indies tour, has been called up by BCCI in Shaw’s place.

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya will be joining his side in Australia after recovering from a lower back injury which he suffered during the Asia Cup earlier this year. The all-rounder also helped Baroda in their Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium by claiming seven wickets, including a fifer, and slamming a half century.

India’s squad for the 3rd and 4th Test against Australia: Virat Kohli (captain), M Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal