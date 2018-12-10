India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw resumes road to recovery

After being ruled out of the first match in Adelaide, India opener Prithvi Shaw has hit the ground running and is well on his way to recovery. Shaw was pictured with a heavy strapping on his leg ahead of the toss on the opening day of the series after suffering an ankle injury while fielding in India’s tour game on November 29. However, on Monday he was spotted jogging around while India prepared for Monday’s final day of play in the first Test. After injuring his ankle Shaw had to use crutches for general mobility but is now running with the protective brace.

Advertising

Head coach Ravi Shastri spoke to SEN Radio and said, “It was heartbreaking to see him go down. But the good thing is he’s recovering quickly. He’s already started walking. It was really unfortunate.”

“In fact, we all were looking forward for him to play. It’s always exciting when you have an 18-year-old [19] kid who has come up the ranks, who has got runs in all formats for the game when he’s played back home,” he added.

Shastri also hoped that Shaw would provide a boost with his return in the third test. “With youth on his side there might just be a case where he might recover quicker. We’ll make a call as and when we get closer to Perth.”

Advertising

Shaw was set to open the batting alongside either KL Rahul or Murali Vijay in Adelaide. In his absence, those two were paired together. Rahul made 2 and 44 while Vijay could only manage 11 and 18.

India squad: Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Parthiv Patel (wk), Ravi Ashwin, Ravi Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar