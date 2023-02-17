India vs Australia playing XI tip-off: Shreyas Iyer to replace Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul to retain his spot

Having won the first Test by a whooping 132-runs and an innings, India will start as firm favorites in the second of four Tests against Australia starting Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

However, the hosts might have to swim through a couple of selection questions ahead of the match.

Shreyas in for Surya

With Shreyas Iyer back in the Indian squad having missed out on the first Test owing to a lower back injury, the right hander looks set to walk back into the India XI ahead of Suryakumar Yadav, who made his Test debut in Nagpur.

Iyer had sustained a lower back injury during the white-ball series against Sri Lanka last month and had to undergo a one-month rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) owing to which he also missed the first Test against Australia.

When asked about his fitness update, India head coach Rahul Dravid had said on Wednesday’s press conference, “Certainly, if he is ready to take the load of a five-day Test match, then without doubt, with his performances in the past, he will walk straight into the side.”

The training sessions in the buildup to the match have indicated towards the middle order batter looking comfortable and in shape to make his way back in the XI for the second Test.

Rahul to retain his spot ahead of Gill

Despite having failed to make a mark in India’s only innings in Nagpur and having scored only 137 runs in his eight Tests innings across 2022, it looks as though KL Rahul will remain as India’s first choice opener in Delhi.

A cue on the same can also be taken from Dravid’s explanation on the think tank preferring those ‘who have been there’.

“Yeah, without being written in stone or written in rule, certainly, we value contributions of people who have been there and missed out due to injury. They really deserve the right to come back irrespective of what has happened in the time they have been injured.”

While Shubman has been firing on all cylinders of late across formats, having scored a double century and two century in ODIs, a maiden T20I and Test hundred over the past couple of months, the 23-year-old is likely to stay seated for the second Test.

India Predicted Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj.

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

India vs Australia, 1st Test Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav

Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Swepson, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Lance Morris