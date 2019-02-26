Peter Handscomb keen to keep wickets for Australia in ODIs

Peter Handscomb wants to don the wicketkeeping gloves in 50-overs cricket for Australia after his surprise selection in the T20I against India, and said he is willing to continue in the role provided it does not affect his batting.

Advertising

The selectors picked Handscomb ahead of regular wicketkeeper Alex Carey in Sunday’s first T20 against India at Visakhapatnam, where the visitors won by 3 wickets on the last ball.

With Handscomb determined to make a case for his selection for the World Cup in May, the 27-year-old was tidy with the gloves but contributed just 13 runs with the bat.

“I can keep and all, I just need to make sure I’m fit enough and strong enough that if we keep first in a 50-over game I can still go out there and bat at four or five and make sure I’m still running hard between the wickets and doing everything right by the team,” Handscomb said.

Advertising

Carey is expected to be back in the team for the five-match ODI series but Handscomb wants to continue to be the wicketkeeper during rest of the tour if given a chance.

“T20 is not too bad, it’s sort of over and done with pretty quickly. One-dayers can be a bit tougher. Especially in India with a bit of heat and up to the stumps a lot more on spinning wickets,” he told cricket.com.au. “So it can be tough but it’s something I am looking forward to having a crack at.”

Handscomb worked with assistant coach Brad Haddin during limited-overs tours to India and New Zealand in 2017 and he credited him for improving his glovework.

“Hadds is great,” Handscomb said. “We actually did a bit of work together, a couple of years ago – maybe a year and a half ago. That put me on the right path with my keeping. We found a little routine that I can do at training or before a game that just gets me going, gets me ready to keep, whether I’ve been training a lot or I haven’t been.”

‘Can take confidence from beating India in front of a crowd like that’

It has been over a year since Australia won a series in any limited-overs format. Handscomb said his side drew a lot of confidence from the win in the first T20I. “To beat India in India in a T20 match with a crowd like that … the boys take a lot of confidence from that,” said Handscomb as per ICC.

It wasn’t a smooth, seamless effort despite the small 127 run target. At one stage they seemed to be cruising towards the 127-run target and looked on course for a comfortable win.

But once Glenn Maxwell fell to Yuzvendra Chahal, things started unravelling. D’Arcy Short’s was run-out, caused in part by Handscomb, with the Aussies collapsing from 89/2 to 113/7.

“Running out D’Arcy probably wasn’t the smartest thing to do,” reflected Handscomb. “He was hitting a boundary an over and getting a single off every other ball so if I could take that back, I would. From there it is tough to go straightaway and score against a world-class attack that is India.

Advertising

“I went through some serious emotions there in the last over. When I got out I was distraught and then when we won, huge elation, so yeah I think there’s three of four overs that hurt us but ultimately 35 overs of the game we played really well, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”