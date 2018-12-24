India vs Australia Tests: Who has said what on Ravindra Jadeja injury?

Is Ravindra Jadeja injured? Was he injured before the Perth Test? Did he carry the injury from India? These are some of the hot questions that need answering as the third Test of the India-Australia series approaches. There have been different versions from skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri about the specifics of the situation. Things got murkier when looking deeper into when did the injury take place? Let’s look at the versions offered by the key members:

Virat Kohli after the Perth Test: “Yes, we could have considered that (playing four quicks). We as a team didn’t want to think that we definitely wanted to consider a spinning option on this pitch, especially having a look at the pitch on Day One and how we thought it would play on the first three days, and exactly played out that way. We thought a fast bowler is going to be more productive and more helpful for us as a team.”

India coach Ravi Shastri: “Problem with Jaddu was that he had taken an injection four days into coming to Australia because of some stiffness in his shoulder, and it took a while for that injection to settle down. So when you look at Perth, we felt he was about 70-80 percent fit, and we didn’t want to risk that. When he came here, he felt some stiffness, and he felt that in India as well, but he played domestic cricket after that. He was injected again and it takes time to settle. It has taken longer than we expected, and we wanted to be careful. We didn’t want a scenario wherein the player pulls out after five-ten overs in a Test.”

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI): “Mr Jadeja’s left shoulder has continued to improve and he is now available for the 3rd Test match of the series in Melbourne. Jadeja complained of a left shoulder discomfort after prolonged bowling spells during the 2018, West Indies ODI series. He underwent a guided injection in Mumbai for this on 2nd November.”

“This gave Mr Jadeja good relief of his symptoms and he played in the Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra from 12 to 15 November in which he completed 64 overs without any issues. He was thereby declared fit by the BCCI and selected for the Test series against Australia.”

“In the lead up to the Perth Test match on 14th December, the management and the all-rounder were of the opinion that the intensity of his bowling in the nets could have been higher, to match the standards required for such an intensely fought series. For this reason, he was not considered for selection for the 2nd Test match.”

Saurashtra coach Sitanshu Kotak: “There was no fitness issue at all when he (Jadeja) was playing for Saurashtra. Neither there was any stiffness which you are talking about. Had there been any stiffness or any injury he would have not played Ranji Trophy, or at least he would have told us.”

“He joined the team and had two days nets session before our Ranji Trophy game (against Railways) started. He batted and took part in fielding drills. He was present for four days at the ground. His scores will speak for himself, in two innings he bowled. He batted well for us and scored a hundred too.”

“If he was feeling any pain or stiffness, do you think he would have bowled so many overs? He was perfectly fit when he was with us. I don’t know what happened once he left Saurashtra team. He came to the Ranji Trophy game perfectly fit.”

Former India spinner and coach Anil Kumble: “If both the spinners have been injured, then you didn’t have an option. Then you would have preferred to say that upfront rather than now. That I don’t know why the team management didn’t mention Jaddu’s injury but you know having said that, I have been through shoulder issues and I have taken injections on my shoulder. It does take a little bit of time to settle down but when it is settling down, the last thing I want to be doing is throwing from the deep. That is something I wouldn’t want to do if my shoulder is settling down from an injection,” he was quoted as saying by CricketNext.

“If both of them were not available then you didn’t have a choice but to go with four fast bowlers because Kuldeep requires another spinner at the other end. I believe that Kuldeep requires that because he is still young and being the lead spinner is too much of a risk, but ideally you would want someone like a Jadeja or an Ashwin at the other end when Kuldeep is playing but I think Jaddu was fielding on a couple of days in Perth Test so I am not sure what the extent of injury was.”